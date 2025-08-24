Russia downs Ukrainian drone near Kursk nuclear power plant as attacks intensify

The Russian air defence forces on Sunday shot down a Ukrainian drone near a nuclear plant in the Kursk region. The war between Russia and Ukraine has intensified in the last few days.(AP/ Representative)

According to a report by Interfax, the drone was shot down near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, but it still ended up damaging an auxiliary transformer.

"A combat unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine was shot down by air defence systems near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant. Upon impact, the drone detonated, resulting in damage to an auxiliary transformer," the nuclear plant's press service said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Earlier, Russia's federal free-to-air television network REN TV reported early on Sunday that a fire broke out at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, citing the plant's press service.

REN TV reported on its Telegram messaging app that the fire occurred in a transformer unit outside the nuclear section of the facility. The press service said there were no safety threats to people or the plant.

The attacks have intensified from both sides in recent days, even as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky both met US President Donald Trump last week in a bid to end the war that began more than three years ago.

Russian attack on Ukraine kills 1

While Moscow is dealing with Ukraine's drone attacks, its own KAB aerial bombs and drones hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Synelnykove district, where seven houses and a bus were damaged as a result of the strikes, Kyiv Independent reported.

One person was killed and another nine were injured in the attack, which also hit a gas pipeline and a power line.

Russia launched a wave of missiles and drones targeting cities in western Ukraine on August 21, killing at least one and injuring 26. The attack caused fires at a large electronics plant in Mukachevo, with damage also reported in other cities, including Lviv.