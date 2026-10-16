Earthquake of magnitude 7 strikes Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

An earthquake of magnitude 7 struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula region on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, according to Reuters news agency.

The epicenter was 146 km between south and south-west (SSW) of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in Russia. (via Unsplash)

According to EMSC, the quake was at a depth of 140 km (86.99 miles) and took place at about 3.35 pm (local time).

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The epicenter was 146 km between south and south-west (SSW) of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in Russia and 80 km between north and norht-east(NNE) of Ozernovskiy in Russia.

No tsunami alert was issued in the immediate aftermath of the quake, with the US National Tsunami Warning Center saying there was no danger following the tremors. The US NTWC calculated the depth of the quake to be 92 miles, with its location being near the east coast of Kamchatka in Russia.

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