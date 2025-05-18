Russia launches one of biggest drone attacks on Ukraine since start of war
May 18, 2025 12:30 PM IST
This comes after the first direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv in years on Friday failed towards attempt of ceasefire.
Russia overnight into Sunday launched its most intense drone attack on Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in 2022.
Russia fired a total of 273 exploding drones and decoys overnight, Ukraine’s air force said. Of those, 88 were intercepted and a further 128 lost, likely having been electronically jammed.
According to Kyiv regional Gov. Mykola Kalashnyk, one woman was killed in a drone attack on the region and three other people were wounded.
The barrage came after the first direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv in years on Friday failed to yield a ceasefire.
