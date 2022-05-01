Russia pounding Donbas region: Ukraine
Russian forces pounded Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region on Saturday but failed to capture three target areas, Ukraine’s military said, while Moscow said Western sanctions on Russia and arms shipments to Ukraine were impeding peace negotiations.
The Russians were trying to capture the areas of Lyman in Donetsk and Sievierodonetsk and Popasna in Luhansk, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in a daily update. “Not succeeding - the fighting continues,” it said.
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, in remarks published early on Saturday, said lifting Western sanctions on Russia was part of the peace talks, which he said were difficult but continued daily by video link.
Lavrov said that if the US and other Nato countries were truly interested in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, they should stop sending weapons to Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that there was a high risk the talks would end because of what he called Russia’s “playbook on murdering people”.
Three bodies with hands tied found near Bucha
Ukrainian police on Saturday reported finding three bodies with their hands tied behind their backs as Washington slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “depravity”.
The bodies were found on Friday in a pit near Bucha, a town close to Kyiv that has become synonymous with allegations of Russian war crimes.
“The victims’ hands were tied, cloths were covering their eyes and some were gagged. There are traces of torture on the corpses, the Kyiv region police said in a statement on Saturday. All three men had been shot in the ear, it said.
The war has turned cities to rubble, killed thousands and forced 5 million Ukrainians to flee abroad.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby on Friday briefly choked with emotion as he described the destruction in Ukraine and slammed Putin’s “depravity”.
Ukrainians fight to hold back Russian advance
Ukrainian forces fought village by village on Saturday to hold back a Russian advance through the country’s east, while the United Nations worked to broker a civilian evacuation from the last Ukrainian stronghold in the bombed-out ruins of the port city of Mariupol.
An estimated 100,000 civilians remain in the city, and up to 1,000 are living beneath a sprawling Soviet-era steel plant, according to Ukrainian officials.
Ukraine has not said how many fighters also are in the plant, the only part of Mariupol not occupied by Russian forces, but the Russians put the number at about 2,000.
Russian state news outlets reported on Saturday that 25 civilians had been evacuated from the Azovstal steelworks, though there was no confirmation from the UN or Ukrainian officials. Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency said 19 adults and six children were brought out of the plant, but gave no further details about the exchange.
14 Ukrainians including pregnant woman freed
Fourteen Ukrainians including a pregnant soldier have been freed in the latest prisoner exchange with Russian forces, Ukraine said on Saturday.
Also, a Russian missile strike at the airport in the southwestern port of Odesa - a city that has so far been relatively unscathed in the war - has damaged the runway and it can no longer be used, the Ukrainian military said on Saturday.
-
Imran Khan terms insult of Shehbaz delegation in Saudi 'result of their deeds’
After Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was insulted in Saudi Arabia, Former PM Imran Khan said that as a bunch of "crooks" have been imposed on Pakistan therefore what happened at Masjid-e-Nabawi was a result of their deeds. This comes as on Thursday, some protesters, allegedly belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, violated the sanctity of the Masjid-e-Nabawi by loudly chanting slogans Sharif's delegation.
-
Pakistan to keep energy subsidies unchanged against IMF advice
An IMF mission is due to arrive in Pakistan in May to resume discussions over policies for completing the seventh review of the country's Extended Fund Facility (EFF), which Islamabad has asked the IMF to increase the size and duration of.
-
UK Tory MP resigns after admitting watching porn in parliament
A lawmaker from Britain's ruling Conservative party announced Saturday Neil Parish, who represents a seat in southwest England will resign, after admitting he had deliberately watched pornography on his mobile phone in the House of Commons chamber. Neil Parish, who represents a seat in southwest England, said he was standing down and triggering a by-election in the Tory stronghold after what he called an indefensible moment of "total madness".
-
Over 20 trapped, 39 missing in China building collapse
At least 23 people were trapped under a building that collapsed in central China, officials said Saturday, as rescuers pulled apart the rubble brick by brick in an effort to reach survivors. The building, which housed a hotel, apartments and a cinema, caved in on Friday afternoon in Changsha city, Hunan province, leaving a gaping hole in a densely built street front.
-
Ukraine says Russia stole 'several hundred thousand tonnes' of grain
Russian forces have stolen "several hundred thousand tonnes" of grain in the areas of Ukraine they occupy, Ukraine's deputy agriculture minister said on Saturday. Speaking to Ukrainian national TV, Taras Vysotskiy expressed concern that most of what he said was 1.5 million tonnes of grain stored in occupied territory could also be stolen by Russian forces. Agriculture minister Mykola Solskyi said grain theft had increased in the last two weeks.
