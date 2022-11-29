Home / World News / Russia protests Pope Francis' criticism of Ukraine war

Russia protests Pope Francis' criticism of Ukraine war

world news
Published on Nov 29, 2022 03:05 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Pope Francis had said, “When I speak about Ukraine, I speak about the cruelty.”

Pope Francis had reiterated that the Vatican was ready to do anything possible to mediate.(AP)
Reuters |

Russia's envoy has expressed Moscow's strong dissatisfaction to the Vatican following Pope Francis' latest condemnation of the "cruelty" of Russia's actions in Ukraine, the RIA Novosti news agency reported on Tuesday.

Francis had told the Jesuit magazine America in an interview: "When I speak about Ukraine, I speak about the cruelty because I have much information about the cruelty of the troops that come in. Generally, the cruellest are perhaps those who are of Russia but are not of the Russian tradition, such as the Chechens, the Buryati and so on. Certainly, the one who invades is the Russian state. This is very clear."

Sign out