Russia tests new missile-defence system rocket

Published on Dec 02, 2022 12:46 PM IST

Russia Missile Test: The missile was launched from the Sary Shagan testing range in Kazakhstan, the defence ministry said.

Russia Missile Test: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen. (AFP)
Reuters |

Russia on Friday tested a new missile defence system rocket, the defence ministry said.

The missile was launched from the Sary Shagan testing range in Kazakhstan, the defence ministry said. Other than saying the test was successful, the ministry gave few other details.

Friday, December 02, 2022
