Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: EU ‘almost there’ in finalising Russian oil ban, Zelensky says Mariupol evacuation underway

LIVE: Scores of Ukrainians remained trapped on Thursday in a Mariupol steel works that has been rocked by heavy explosions as Russian forces fought for control of Ukraine's last stronghold in the ruined city and the United Nations rushed to evacuate civilians.

As the war entered its 72nd on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said more civilians had been rescued from Mariupol but Russia was shelling the Azovstal steel plant where an estimated 200 civilians were still in underground bunkers with little food or water.

Meanwhile, sweeping sanctions from Washington and European allies have hobbled Russia's $1.8 trillion economy, while billions of dollars worth of military aid has helped Ukraine frustrate the invasion. European Union countries are "almost there" in agreeing the bloc's proposed new package of sanctions against Russia, including an oil embargo, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

Russia calls its actions a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

More than 5 million Ukrainians have fled abroad since the start of the invasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON