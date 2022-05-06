Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: EU ‘almost there’ in finalising Russian oil ban, Zelensky says Mariupol evacuation underway
Live

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: EU ‘almost there’ in finalising Russian oil ban, Zelensky says Mariupol evacuation underway

  • LIVE: Ukraine and Russia said fighting had been heavy across the south and east over the past day.
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire following a Russian bombardment at a park in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire following a Russian bombardment at a park in Kharkiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Updated on May 06, 2022 06:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

LIVE: Scores of Ukrainians remained trapped on Thursday in a Mariupol steel works that has been rocked by heavy explosions as Russian forces fought for control of Ukraine's last stronghold in the ruined city and the United Nations rushed to evacuate civilians.

As the war entered its 72nd on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said more civilians had been rescued from Mariupol but Russia was shelling the Azovstal steel plant where an estimated 200 civilians were still in underground bunkers with little food or water.

Meanwhile, sweeping sanctions from Washington and European allies have hobbled Russia's $1.8 trillion economy, while billions of dollars worth of military aid has helped Ukraine frustrate the invasion. European Union countries are "almost there" in agreeing the bloc's proposed new package of sanctions against Russia, including an oil embargo, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

Russia calls its actions a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

More than 5 million Ukrainians have fled abroad since the start of the invasion.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 06, 2022 05:59 AM IST

    Zelensky says Russia damaged nearly 400 healthcare institutions

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has devastated hundreds of hospitals and other institutions and left doctors without drugs to tackle cancer or the ability to perform surgery, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday.

    "If you consider just medical infrastructure, as of today Russian troops have destroyed or damaged nearly 400 healthcare institutions: hospitals, maternity wards, outpatient clinics," he told the gathering.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
world news

J&J Covid-19 vaccine ‘limited’ to some people after clot concerns: Report

J&J’s single-shot vaccine has been noted for its convenience compared to two-shot vaccines, especially in remote areas and in populations like the homeless who may be difficult to give repeat immunizations.
Boxes of Corona vaccine from the US pharmaceutical company Johnson and Johnson storages in a transport box at a warehouse.(AP)
Boxes of Corona vaccine from the US pharmaceutical company Johnson and Johnson storages in a transport box at a warehouse.(AP)
Published on May 06, 2022 05:54 AM IST
Copy Link
Bloomberg |
Close Story
world news

Nude video latest to turn Republicans in US against one of their own

The group that released the video online said it depicted Cawthorn, who did not dispute the claim. The 26-year-old political novice on Thursday slammed the video's release as a "hit" and "blackmail" against him and said it showed him joking with a friend years ago.
The video has turned Republicans against one of their own: US Representative Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina.&nbsp;(AP file)
The video has turned Republicans against one of their own: US Representative Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina. (AP file)
Published on May 06, 2022 05:41 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
world news

'How did we catch it?': Spread of Covid baffles locked-down Shanghai residents

When curbs were relaxed slightly in mid-April, letting residents walk about within their compounds, Veronica and her neighbours all wore masks. But in late April, after what Veronica thinks was her 12th PCR test, she, another member of her family, and a handful of neighbours tested positive.
FILE PHOTO: Residents line up for nucleic acid tests during lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Residents line up for nucleic acid tests during lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China.(REUTERS)
Published on May 06, 2022 05:29 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
world news

Ukraine has enough grain stocks to feed population, says minister 

Ukraine said last month Russian forces had stolen "several hundred thousand tonnes" of grain in the areas of Ukraine they have occupied since the invasion began on Feb. 24 and this could affect the food security of local population.
Ukraine's grain exports fell to around 923,000 tonnes in April from 2.8 million tonnes in the same month in 2021 due to the war, analyst APK-Inform said this week.(Reuters file photo)
Ukraine's grain exports fell to around 923,000 tonnes in April from 2.8 million tonnes in the same month in 2021 due to the war, analyst APK-Inform said this week.(Reuters file photo)
Published on May 05, 2022 11:24 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
world news

Israel says Putin apologised for foreign minister's Hitler remarks

  • Bennett, after a call with the Russian leader, said he accepted the apology and thanked Putin for clarifying his position.
Russian President Vladimir Putin.(AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin.(AP)
Published on May 05, 2022 10:31 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | , Jerusalem
Close Story
world news

Former WhatsApp executive says he regrets Facebook's $22 bn acquisition deal

  • Facebook's acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014 was one of the biggest deals in the technology industry – larger than any of Meta's peers like Google, Microsoft or Apple ever did.
Arora later co-founded social media platform HalloApp where he is now the QA test lead.(REUTERS)
Arora later co-founded social media platform HalloApp where he is now the QA test lead.(REUTERS)
Published on May 05, 2022 08:23 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
Close Story
world news

Covid: Millions stay home in Beijing as Xi vows to continue dynamic zero policy

Roads remained relatively empty especially in the most populous Chaoyang district with scores of bus routes suspended, part of Beijing government’s efforts to stamp out the outbreak
People wearing face masks line up for Covid-19 tests on the third consecutive day of mass testing in Beijing, on Thursday. (AP)
People wearing face masks line up for Covid-19 tests on the third consecutive day of mass testing in Beijing, on Thursday. (AP)
Published on May 05, 2022 07:03 PM IST
Copy Link
BySutirtho Patranobis
Close Story
world news

Almost 3 times as many died as a result of Covid globally than reported: WHO

  • There were 14.9 million excess deaths associated with Covid-19 by the end of 2021, the UN body said on Thursday.
A resident takes part in a round of Covid-19 testing during a lockdown in Shanghai, China, on Thursday, May 5, 2022.&nbsp;(Bloomberg)
A resident takes part in a round of Covid-19 testing during a lockdown in Shanghai, China, on Thursday, May 5, 2022. (Bloomberg)
Updated on May 05, 2022 06:11 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
world news

Belarus Prez Lukashenko says doing ‘everything’ to stop Ukraine war

  • Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said Ukraine was “provoking” Russia, and was not “interested” in peace talks to end the war.
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Independence Palace in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Independence Palace in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Published on May 05, 2022 04:18 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

Russia 'trying to destroy' last Ukrainian units in Azovstal: Kyiv

  • "Russian occupiers are focusing on blocking and trying to destroy Ukrainian units in the Azovstal area," Kyiv's army said in a statement.
A Ukrainian Army officer shows a destroyed Ukrainian government administration building following shelling, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, (File photo)(REUTERS)
A Ukrainian Army officer shows a destroyed Ukrainian government administration building following shelling, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, (File photo)(REUTERS)
Published on May 05, 2022 02:42 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes: Defence ministry

The defence ministry also said its missiles destroyed aviation equipment at the Kanatovo airfield in Ukraine's central Kirovohrad region and a large ammunition depot in the southern city of Mykolaiv.
A Ukrainian firefighter helps a man remove belongings from a destroyed building after it was hit by artillery shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo)
A Ukrainian firefighter helps a man remove belongings from a destroyed building after it was hit by artillery shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo)
Published on May 05, 2022 02:14 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
world news

US intents to appoint ex-US ambassador to India Richard Verma to advisory board

Verma, 53, is currently the general counsel and head of Global Public Policy for Mastercard.
US intents to appoint ex-US ambassador to India Richard Verma to advisory board
US intents to appoint ex-US ambassador to India Richard Verma to advisory board
Published on May 05, 2022 01:33 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |
Close Story
world news

India invites Montreal-based ICAO to join International Solar Alliance

Several international and multilateral organisations are partners of the International Solar Alliance, which was launched by India and France in 2015.
India’s civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (right) with US representative to International Civil Aviation Organisation Captain Chesley Sullenberger in Montreal on Wednesday. (Jyotiraditya Scindia/Twitter)
India’s civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (right) with US representative to International Civil Aviation Organisation Captain Chesley Sullenberger in Montreal on Wednesday. (Jyotiraditya Scindia/Twitter)
Published on May 05, 2022 11:42 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya
Close Story
world news

India, France discuss Ukraine crisis, terrorism, Afghanistan: Key takeaways 

France reiterated its commitment to support India’s bid for permanent membership in a reformed UN Security Council and New Delhi's entry into the Nuclear Suppliers’ Group.
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prior to a meeting at the Elysee palace in Paris.(AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prior to a meeting at the Elysee palace in Paris.(AP)
Updated on May 05, 2022 11:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

Beijing returns to work from home as subway stations shut amid Covid surge

  • Beijing reported 50 local virus cases on Thursday, a day after it said people in its most populous district Chaoyang should work from home.
A worker in a protective suit carries disinfection equipment as he walks near an area under lockdown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing.(REUTERS)
A worker in a protective suit carries disinfection equipment as he walks near an area under lockdown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing.(REUTERS)
Published on May 05, 2022 10:38 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out