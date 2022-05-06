Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: EU ‘almost there’ in finalising Russian oil ban, Zelensky says Mariupol evacuation underway
- LIVE: Ukraine and Russia said fighting had been heavy across the south and east over the past day.
LIVE: Scores of Ukrainians remained trapped on Thursday in a Mariupol steel works that has been rocked by heavy explosions as Russian forces fought for control of Ukraine's last stronghold in the ruined city and the United Nations rushed to evacuate civilians.
As the war entered its 72nd on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said more civilians had been rescued from Mariupol but Russia was shelling the Azovstal steel plant where an estimated 200 civilians were still in underground bunkers with little food or water.
Meanwhile, sweeping sanctions from Washington and European allies have hobbled Russia's $1.8 trillion economy, while billions of dollars worth of military aid has helped Ukraine frustrate the invasion. European Union countries are "almost there" in agreeing the bloc's proposed new package of sanctions against Russia, including an oil embargo, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
Russia calls its actions a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.
More than 5 million Ukrainians have fled abroad since the start of the invasion.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 06, 2022 05:59 AM IST
Zelensky says Russia damaged nearly 400 healthcare institutions
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has devastated hundreds of hospitals and other institutions and left doctors without drugs to tackle cancer or the ability to perform surgery, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday.
"If you consider just medical infrastructure, as of today Russian troops have destroyed or damaged nearly 400 healthcare institutions: hospitals, maternity wards, outpatient clinics," he told the gathering.
J&J Covid-19 vaccine ‘limited’ to some people after clot concerns: Report
Nude video latest to turn Republicans in US against one of their own
'How did we catch it?': Spread of Covid baffles locked-down Shanghai residents
Ukraine has enough grain stocks to feed population, says minister
Israel says Putin apologised for foreign minister's Hitler remarks
- Bennett, after a call with the Russian leader, said he accepted the apology and thanked Putin for clarifying his position.
Former WhatsApp executive says he regrets Facebook's $22 bn acquisition deal
- Facebook's acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014 was one of the biggest deals in the technology industry – larger than any of Meta's peers like Google, Microsoft or Apple ever did.
Covid: Millions stay home in Beijing as Xi vows to continue dynamic zero policy
Almost 3 times as many died as a result of Covid globally than reported: WHO
- There were 14.9 million excess deaths associated with Covid-19 by the end of 2021, the UN body said on Thursday.
Belarus Prez Lukashenko says doing ‘everything’ to stop Ukraine war
- Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said Ukraine was “provoking” Russia, and was not “interested” in peace talks to end the war.
Russia 'trying to destroy' last Ukrainian units in Azovstal: Kyiv
- "Russian occupiers are focusing on blocking and trying to destroy Ukrainian units in the Azovstal area," Kyiv's army said in a statement.
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes: Defence ministry
US intents to appoint ex-US ambassador to India Richard Verma to advisory board
India invites Montreal-based ICAO to join International Solar Alliance
India, France discuss Ukraine crisis, terrorism, Afghanistan: Key takeaways
Beijing returns to work from home as subway stations shut amid Covid surge
- Beijing reported 50 local virus cases on Thursday, a day after it said people in its most populous district Chaoyang should work from home.