'Heartbroken', says Elton John on civilians suffering in Ukraine's Mariupol
- John has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine since the beginning of the war. The ‘Rocket Man’ singer took to Instagram just two days after Russia’s invasion and wrote, “We are heartbroken and appalled to see this conflict unfold."
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered day 73, celebrity singer Elton John paid a visit to Mariupol on Thursday to take a look at the evacuation of civilians in the port city. “I’ve been to Mariupol and I am heartbroken to see that access is still limited. A full humanitarian corridor is essential to save life,” the 75-year-old said. Mariupol, a key connection to the Black Sea, has been a target since the start of the war on Feb. 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine.
The Ukrainian foreign affairs ministry tweeted: English singer @eltonofficial urged the world to help #Mariupol, a city that was almost ruined and besieged by #Russian troops. He recalled the need for a humanitarian corridor. #StandWithUkraine #StopRussianWar #SaveMariupol #WeAreUkraine (sic).”
John has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine since the beginning of the war. The ‘Rocket Man’ singer took to Instagram just two days after Russia’s invasion and wrote, “We are heartbroken and appalled to see this conflict unfold and our hearts are with the people of Ukraine who do not deserve to live through this nightmare”. “During these devastating times, we stand for an end to the violence and suffering in Ukraine so that life-saving services and humanitarian aid can reach those desperately in need,” he said in the post while sharing a picture of the Ukrainian flag.
Earlier on Sunday, a video of Angelina Jolie casually ordering coffee at a shop in Ukraine's Lviv has gone viral. The Hollywood star arrived in the war-ravaged country to meet refugees and give her thanks to those working tirelessly for them. Later, Angelina visited the Lviv city centre where she met a bunch of children and their parents. Angelina has been using her social media accounts to draw attention to the situation of civilians in Ukraine.
Actor Priyanka Chopra also made a "direct appeal" to the world leaders to answer the calls for the support over the humanitarian crisis unfolding in eastern Europe. “Two million children have been forced to leave everything behind in search of safety in neighbouring countries. Together with 2.5 million children internally displaced, it's one of the largest large-scale displacements since world war 2," says the 39-year-old actor, who has been associated with UNICEF for nearly a decade, in a video she shared on Instagram.
Singer and actor Miley Cyrus remembered that she shot her song ‘Nothing Breaks Like a Heart’ in the Ukrainian town Kyiv - which has now turned to rubles. Miley praised the kindness of the Ukrainian people. She took to Twitter to "call for an immediate end to this violence".
Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger made a video appeal to stop attacks on civilians in Ukraine. "I love the Russian people. That is why I have to tell you the truth," the 74-year-old actor-politician is heard saying in the clip. While he has called out Russia's Vladimir Putin to end the "senseless war", he also says that the Kremlin has lied "not only to its people but also to its soldiers".
Entertainers Celine Dion, the Jonas Brothers, Hugh Jackman, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry and several others have also expressed their support for the war-torn nation through their social media pages using the hashtag ‘#StandUpForUkraine’.
-
UK PM Johnson suffers heavy losses in London in local elections
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party lost control of traditional strongholds in London and suffered losses elsewhere in local elections, early results on Friday showed, as voters punished his government over a raft of scandals. The Conservatives lost control of the borough of Barnet, which has been held by the party in all but two elections since 1964. Early results showed the Conservative Party had lost 92 council seats.
-
Morning brief: Pentagon says Russia on its way out of Ukraine's Mariupol
Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. US intel helped Ukraine locate and sink Russian warship: Report The US says it shared intelligence with Ukraine about the location of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva prior to the strike that sank the warship, an incident that was a high-profile failure for Russia's military.
-
Pentagon denies helping Ukraine 'target' Russian generals
The US Defense Department denied Thursday that it provided intelligence on the locations of Russian generals on the battlefield so that Ukrainian forces could kill them. Reacting to an explosive New York Times report on US support for Ukraine's military, Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby said it was true that the United States supplies Kyiv's forces with military intelligence "to help Ukrainians defend their country."
-
US intel helped Ukraine locate and sink Russian warship: Report
The US says it shared intelligence with Ukraine about the location of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva prior to the strike that sank the warship, an incident that was a high-profile failure for Russia's military. An American official said Thursday that Ukraine alone decided to target and sink the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet using its own anti-ship missiles.
-
Sobbing Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of sexual assault
"Aquaman" actor Amber Heard broke down in tears on the witness stand on Thursday asHeard, who shook her head and sobbed as she described the episodee said ex-husband Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle and threatened her life shortly after the pair were married. Heard said she broke free and retreated upstairs, returning later in her nightgown to find Depp still awake. During the assault, Depp repeatedly said "I'll fucking kill you," she told the jury.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics