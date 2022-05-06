‘24,900 soldiers, 1,110 tanks…’: Russia's losses according to Ukrainian govt
Russia lost nearly 25000 troops since its invasion on Ukraine began on February 24, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said in its tweet on Friday. The claim by the Ukrainian government comes amid the 72nd day of war between the two neighbours.
According to the Ukrainian foreign ministry, Moscow has lost 24,900 troops, 1,110 tanks and 199 aircraft in its war against the eastern European country. The Russian forces have also lost 155 helicopters 2,686 armoured personnel vehicle, 502 artillery systems among others.
The Ukrainian government further claims that the Russian forces have lost more than 1,900 vehicles and fuel tanks in what they call a ‘military operation’ in Ukraine.
However, ferocious fighting continues in battleground Ukraine for the 72nd day. Russian forces in Ukraine's port of Mariupol continued their ground assault on the Azovstal steel plant for a second day, Reuters quoted the British military intelligence.
Russia's defence ministry said its missiles destroyed a large ammunition depot in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk. It also said its air defences shot down two Ukrainian warplanes, an Su-25 and a MiG-29, in the eastern Luhansk region.
In a recent development, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that there was hostile rhetoric coming out of Poland, and that Warsaw could be "a source of threat".
Poland has led calls for the EU to toughen sanctions and for the Western NATO alliance to arm Ukraine as it tries to resist Russian forces that have poured into its east. Polish environment and climate minister Anna Moskwa said on Monday that "Poland is proud to be on Putin's list of unfriendly countries."
(With Reuters inputs)
