Russia-Ukraine agree on humanitarian corridors, 22 die in Chernihiv: Top updates on day 8 of war

Russia's military offensive in Ukraine entered second week on Thursday. Heavy missile strikes marked the event, even as the delegations of both countries met for a second round of talks in Belarus.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his 90-minute phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day, said that his country will achieve its goals of the military operation in Ukraine no matter what. A Reuters report citing Macron's aide said the French President believes “worst is yet to come” in Ukraine, and that Putin's plan is to seize the “whole” of the east European nation.

Russian airstrikes continued to rain down around Ukraines's cities throughout the day, with a major casualty toll being reported in Chernihiv region where at least 22 were killed and four more wounded.

Here are the top 5 developments of second week of Russia-Ukraine conflict:

The delegations of Ukraine and Russia, who met in Belarus for the second round of talks during the day, have agreed for humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians, according to AFP. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for direct negotiation with Putin, saying any word is “more important that shots”. He asked Putin what he is afraid of, adding a sarcasm to the proposal by adding he “doesn't bite”. At least 22 people were killed and four more wounded after Russian missiles hit two schools and private houses in Ukraine's Chernihiv region earlier in the day. Initially, the regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said nine people lost their lives, but the toll increased following clearance of debris. The United Nations said one million people have fled the strife-torn Ukraine in a week, accounting for the east European nation's 2% population. The refugee influx has been primarily in Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Moldova. The European Union (EU) has agreed to approve temporary protection for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, and is also going to set up a humanitarian hub in Romania.