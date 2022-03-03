Home / World News / At least 22 killed in air strikes in Ukraine's Chernihiv region, say emergency services
At least 22 killed in air strikes in Ukraine's Chernihiv region, say emergency services

Ukraine says at least 350 civilians have been killed since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his attack.
This grab made from a handout video released by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, shows a damaged apartment building which is said was hit by shelling in Chernihiv.(AFP)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 09:18 PM IST
AFP |

At least 22 bodies have been recovered from rubble in the wake of Russian air strikes in Ukraine's Chernihiv region, the Ukrainian emergency services said in an online post.

It said rescue work was ongoing, without specifying where exactly the attack took place. Earlier the regional governor said at least nine people had been killed by an air strike on two schools and private houses.

