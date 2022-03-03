At least 22 killed in air strikes in Ukraine's Chernihiv region, say emergency services
At least 22 bodies have been recovered from rubble in the wake of Russian air strikes in Ukraine's Chernihiv region, the Ukrainian emergency services said in an online post.
It said rescue work was ongoing, without specifying where exactly the attack took place. Earlier the regional governor said at least nine people had been killed by an air strike on two schools and private houses.
Russian foreign ministry says Ukraine invasion ‘result of anti-Russia policy’
The Russian foreign ministry in another statement on Twitter said that the “anti-Semitism, xenophonia, racial discrimination flourishing in Ukraine today” are “exactly” what the Vladimir Putin's side has been “talking about tirelessly” for the last eight years.
Russian troops have occupied govt building in Kharkiv, says Kherson governor
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who regularly addresses his people via videos, said that the country's defence lines were holding the Russian forces. He added that there has been no breather in missile strikes by Moscow that have transformed Kharkiv and Ukraine's capital Kyiv into a rubble.
In Ukraine, Russian missiles kill wives, daughters, tear lives apart
On Tuesday night at around 10:00 pm in the Ukrainian crossroads town, home to a military garrison, a first missile struck near the family home.
Ukraine broke enemy's 'sneaky' plans of years in a week: Zelensky's message
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky thanked his countrymen for toppling Russia's war against his country in a week as he claimed 9,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in a week.
UNGA vote against Russia’s campaign, Ukraine's Kherson under siege | Top updates
Russia has claimed to have taken over the first city of Ukraine - Kherson, even as stiff Ukrainian resistance kept Vladimir Putin's men at bay in Kyiv and Kharkiv.