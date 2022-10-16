Home / World News / How Ukraine's Kyiv was plunged into darkness after Russian missile attack

How Ukraine's Kyiv was plunged into darkness after Russian missile attack

world news
Published on Oct 16, 2022 03:46 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv’s regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said that the attack impacted electricity services in the capital.

Russia-Ukraine War: A firefighter helps his colleague to escape from a crater as they extinguish smoke from a burned car after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: A firefighter helps his colleague to escape from a crater as they extinguish smoke from a burned car after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Russian missile attack severely damaged a key energy facility close to Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, the country’s grid operator said. The strike by Russian military aimed to cut power in populated areas of the city, Ukraine said as Moscow continues to target civilian infrastructure amid its months-long invasion.

Kyiv’s regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on Saturday that though the attack on the unidentified facility did not kill or wound anyone, it impacted the electricity services in the capital.

Read more: Russia’s ‘ruthless’ commander for Ukraine war and the Monday's blitz: Explained

Electricity transmission company Ukrenergo said repair crews were working to restore electricity service while warning Kyiv residents about further possible outages in the city.

This week's wide-ranging retaliatory attacks by Russia followed an explosion last week that damaged the bridge linking Russia to Crimea. In its largest coordinated missile attacks in Ukraine since late February, Russia targeted residential buildings as well as civil infrastructure in Ukrainian cities like Kyiv and Lviv in western Ukraine.

Read more: Vladimir Putin's head of Ukraine mobilisation dies in possible suicide: Report

Deputy head of Ukraine's president's office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko urged Kyiv residents to reduce their energy consumption during evening hours of peak demand.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine war ukraine + 2 more
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine war ukraine + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out