How Ukraine's Kyiv was plunged into darkness after Russian missile attack

Russian missile attack severely damaged a key energy facility close to Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, the country’s grid operator said. The strike by Russian military aimed to cut power in populated areas of the city, Ukraine said as Moscow continues to target civilian infrastructure amid its months-long invasion.

Kyiv’s regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on Saturday that though the attack on the unidentified facility did not kill or wound anyone, it impacted the electricity services in the capital.

Read more: Russia’s ‘ruthless’ commander for Ukraine war and the Monday's blitz: Explained

Electricity transmission company Ukrenergo said repair crews were working to restore electricity service while warning Kyiv residents about further possible outages in the city.

Kyiv has plunged into the dark.

Very weak lights in the streets except for cars.

The government is saving electricity due to Russian attack on civilian infrastructure. — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) October 15, 2022

This week's wide-ranging retaliatory attacks by Russia followed an explosion last week that damaged the bridge linking Russia to Crimea. In its largest coordinated missile attacks in Ukraine since late February, Russia targeted residential buildings as well as civil infrastructure in Ukrainian cities like Kyiv and Lviv in western Ukraine.

Read more: Vladimir Putin's head of Ukraine mobilisation dies in possible suicide: Report

Deputy head of Ukraine's president's office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko urged Kyiv residents to reduce their energy consumption during evening hours of peak demand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON