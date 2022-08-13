Salman Rushdie's attacker Hadi Matar charged with attempted murder, assault
Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old New Jersey man who stabbed Mumbai-born author Salman Rushdie in New York on Friday, has been charged with 'attempted murder and assault in the second degree', the Chautauqua Country district attorney's office said on Saturday.
"The individual responsible for the attack yesterday, Hadi Mattar, has now been formally charged with attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the second degree," Chautauqua County district attorney Jason Schmidt said in a statement.
"He was arraigned on these charges last night and remanded without bail," the statement added.
The New York State Police, which is investigating the attack on prior to a speaking event at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, said that on Friday the Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Matar of Fairview, New Jersey for “attempted murder 2nd degree and assault 2nd degree”.
Matar was born and raised in the US, the head of the local municipality, Ali Qassem Tahfa, told news agency AFP.
Rushdie remained hospitalised in serious condition. The British author, who spent years under police protection after Iranian leaders ordered his killing, underwent emergency surgery and was placed on a ventilator after Friday's assault in which Matar rushed the stage where Rushdie was about to deliver a lecture and stabbed him in the neck and abdomen.
According to his agent Andrew Wylie, the nerves in one of Rushdie's arms were severed and his liver damaged in the attack, and he "will likely lose one eye."
Rushdie, 75, had been living under an effective death sentence since 1989 when Iran's then supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a religious decree, or fatwa, ordering Muslims to kill the writer.
The fatwa followed the publication of the novel "The Satanic Verses" which sparked fury among some Muslims who believed it was blasphemous.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
Salman Rushdie attack a 'wake-up call' on Iran, says UK PM candidate Sunak
Rishi Sunak, one of two candidates seeking to become Britain's next prime minister, said Friday's attack on author Salman Rushdie should serve as a wake-up call to the West over Iran, the Sunday Telegraph reported. Indian-born author Rushdie, who spent years in hiding after Iran urged Muslims to kill him over his novel "The Satanic Verses", was stabbed in the neck and torso on stage at a lecture in New York state.
-
This country is the first to provide free access to period products for all
Scotland will on Monday become the first country in the world to ensure universal access to free period products following the passing of landmark legislation in 2020. "Providing access to free period products is fundamental to equality and dignity, and removes the financial barriers to accessing them," said Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison. "We are proud to be the first national government in the world to take such action," she added.
-
Salman Rushdie ‘off ventilator and talking’, day after attack, says agent
Salman Rushdie has been taken off the ventilator and is able to talk, said his book agent Andrew Wylie, a day after The Satanic Verses author was stabbed at an event in New York. Rushdie remained hospitalized with serious injuries, but fellow author Aatish Taseer had tweeted late evening that he was “off the ventilator and talking (and joking).” Rushdie's agent confirmed the information to Associated Press without giving further details.
-
US President Biden expresses shock at ‘vicious attack’ on Salman Rushdie
US President Joe Biden expressed shock over the "vicious attack" on Salman Rushdie and said that he pray for his health and recovery. White House termed the attack on Salman Rushdie as "appalling" and said that the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Administration is praying for a speedy recovery of the renowned author. Hadi Matar, who is suspected of stabbing an Indian-born-British author in western New York State on Friday morning during a lecture was arraigned in centralized arraignment on Saturday and was remanded without bail at Chautauqua County Jail. A suspect has been taken into custody.
-
Author Salman Rushdie’s attacker pleads not guilty to attempted murder
A 24-year old New Jersey man charged with attempted murder and assault for attacking author Salman Rushdie has pleaded not guilty. Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey was arraigned in centralised arraignment on Saturday and was remanded without bail at Chautauqua County Jail. Authorities with New York State Police told PTI that Matar pleaded not guilty and was held in the Chautauqua County Jail.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics