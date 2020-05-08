e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Hefty fine, jail for violators of Covid-19 lockdown curbs in Saudi Arabia

Hefty fine, jail for violators of Covid-19 lockdown curbs in Saudi Arabia

The kingdom had already said gatherings of more than one family were prohibited.

world Updated: May 08, 2020 08:36 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Reuters | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Dubai
A Saudi man walks past a poster depicting Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, after a curfew was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.
A Saudi man walks past a poster depicting Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, after a curfew was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.(REUTERS)
         

Saudi Arabia has formed a police unit to monitor violations of its coronavirus lockdown rules and has banned gatherings of more than five people, the state news agency SPA said on Thursday.

The kingdom had already said gatherings of more than one family were prohibited. On Thursday, it announced more specific details, said those breaching the rules would be punished by law and encouraged people to report any violation, SPA reported.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Fines of up to 100,000 riyals ($27,000) will be handed down to groups larger than one family gathering in public and private spaces, including homes, construction sites and shops. The same rule applies for parties, weddings and funerals.

“The regulation aims to impose social separation and organise and reduce human gatherings,” SPA reported.

The number of new recorded infections in Saudi Arabia is hovering at around 1,600 per day. The kingdom has recorded 33,731 cases and 219 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

On Wednesday, the kingdom introduced stringent new penalties for residents and citizens found to violate other preventative measures.

Those found to have violated quarantine rules could be fined up to 200,000 riyals and face up to two years in prison, while those found to have intentionally spread the virus could face a fine of up to 500,000 riyals and up to five years in prison.

Non-Saudi offenders would also be deported and permanently barred from re-entering. ($1 = 3.7540 riyals).

tags
top news
‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
14 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra
14 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Too many changes in Indian team in last two years: Ashish Nehra
Too many changes in Indian team in last two years: Ashish Nehra
Delhi govt launches e-token system for liquor sale: How it works
Delhi govt launches e-token system for liquor sale: How it works
This modified Royal Enfield Interceptor ‘Tamraj’ is breaking the internet
This modified Royal Enfield Interceptor ‘Tamraj’ is breaking the internet
5 Things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista deal
5 Things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista deal
Covid: 250 Maharashtra cops infected; commissioner visits temporary hospital
Covid: 250 Maharashtra cops infected; commissioner visits temporary hospital
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news