Saudi-Houthi war LIVE: Riyadh airport struck again, day after 12 killed as tensions flare
Saudi Houthi war news LIVE: Tensions have escalated between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi after 12 people were killed in Riyadh airport strike on Saturday. This was followed by airstrike on Yemen's Sanaa International Airport on Sunday, with Houthi blaming Saudi for the attack.
Saudi Houthi war news LIVE: Saudi's King Khalid International Airport has once again come under attack day after 12 were killed in alleged Houthi strikes. Earlier, the Saudi-led coalition said on Sunday that it thwarted an attack on the airport after a cruise missile was shot down....Read More
This comes amid escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi after 12 people were killed in Riyadh airport strike on Saturday. This was followed by airstrike on Yemen's Sanaa International Airport on Sunday, with Houthi blaming Saudi for the attack.
Yemen's Houthis issued a new threat to Saudi Arabia's airspace on Sunday after an attack on the kingdom's international airport in Riyadh killed 12 people and wounded hundreds, forcing authorities to stop operations.
Houthi warning for Saudi
Houthi on Sunday threatened new attacks on the Saudi airports, except for the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, warning passengers not to travel.
"The airports and airspace are exposed to targeting and constitute a theatre of operations for our forces," military spokesman Yahya Saree wrote on X.
The strike came in a week when the group intensified its attacks on the Saudi capital's King Khalid International Airport, where three people were also killed on Thursday, as well as other key targets in the world's top crude oil exporter.
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- 11 Oct 2026, 09:01:55 PM IST
Saudi Houthi war news LIVE: Saudi says a projectile struck passenger terminal at Riyadh airport
Saudi Houthi war news LIVE: Saudi Arabia-led coalition forces in Yemen said the kingdom’s main airport in Riyadh was hit by an unknown projectile on Sunday, causing a fire.
A passenger terminal at the King Khalid airport was struck, the coalition said.
The extent of damages were unclear at the time of the statement’s release, as was the origin of the attack.
via Bloomberg
- 11 Oct 2026, 08:59:23 PM IST
Saudi Houthi war news LIVE: Riyadh airport remains closed
The Riyadh airport remains shut day after an attack killed 12 people and wounded more than 300 others.
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- 11 Oct 2026, 08:44:57 PM IST
Saudi Houthi war news LIVE: Saudi says missile shot down near Riyadh airport
Saudi Houthi war news LIVE: Saudi-led coalition said on Sunday that it thwarted an attack on the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh as a cruise missile was shot down.