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Saudi-Houthi war LIVE: Riyadh airport struck again, day after 12 killed as tensions flare

By Sana Fazili
Oct 11, 2026, 21:08:30 IST

Saudi Houthi war news LIVE: Tensions have escalated between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi after 12 people were killed in Riyadh airport strike on Saturday. This was followed by airstrike on Yemen's Sanaa International Airport on Sunday, with Houthi blaming Saudi for the attack.

Saudi Houthi war news LIVE: Debris inside the King Khalid Airport, after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked the airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 10, 2026. (Social Media via REUTERS)
Saudi Houthi war news LIVE: Debris inside the King Khalid Airport, after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked the airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 10, 2026. (Social Media via REUTERS)

Saudi Houthi war news LIVE: Saudi's King Khalid International Airport has once again come under attack day after 12 were killed in alleged Houthi strikes. Earlier, the Saudi-led coalition said on Sunday that it thwarted an attack on the airport after a cruise missile was shot down....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 11 Oct 2026, 09:01:55 PM IST

    Saudi Houthi war news LIVE: Saudi says a projectile struck passenger terminal at Riyadh airport

    Saudi Houthi war news LIVE: Saudi Arabia-led coalition forces in Yemen said the kingdom’s main airport in Riyadh was hit by an unknown projectile on Sunday, causing a fire.

    A passenger terminal at the King Khalid airport was struck, the coalition said.

    The extent of damages were unclear at the time of the statement’s release, as was the origin of the attack.

    via Bloomberg

  • 11 Oct 2026, 08:59:23 PM IST

    Saudi Houthi war news LIVE: Riyadh airport remains closed

    The Riyadh airport remains shut day after an attack killed 12 people and wounded more than 300 others.

  • 11 Oct 2026, 08:44:57 PM IST

    Saudi Houthi war news LIVE: Saudi says missile shot down near Riyadh airport

    Saudi Houthi war news LIVE: Saudi-led coalition said on Sunday that it thwarted an attack on the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh as a cruise missile was shot down.

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