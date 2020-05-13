e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Saudi Arabia to impose full lockdown during Eid holiday from May 23-27

Saudi Arabia to impose full lockdown during Eid holiday from May 23-27

According to the Sputnik, citizens across the Kingdom will be allowed to move freely from 9 am to 5 pm local time before Eid, except for the city of Mecca that is still under full lockdown.

world Updated: May 13, 2020 06:47 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Riyadh
A general view shows almost empty streets, during a lockdown imposed to counter the coronavirus disease outbreak in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
A general view shows almost empty streets, during a lockdown imposed to counter the coronavirus disease outbreak in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.(REUTERS)
         

Saudi Arabia will impose a 24-hour nation-wide lockdown during the five-day Eid holiday, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan and is celebrated in the kingdom on May 23-27 this year, a spokesperson of the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“All coronavirus-related restrictions will be in place until the end of Ramzan, full ban on movement will be imposed from Ramzan 30 to Shawwal 4 [May 23-27],” the spokesperson was quoted as saying by a state-run agency.

According to the Sputnik, citizens across the Kingdom will be allowed to move freely from 9 am to 5 pm local time before Eid, except for the city of Mecca that is still under full lockdown.

Saudi Arabia confirmed over 1,900 more Covid-19 cases on Tuesday while the coronavirus-related death toll increased by nine to 264. More than 15,000 people have already recovered from the infection.

The Mecca region, with over 9,000 cases, is the most affected by the illness.

Meanwhile, the Saudi government has urged its people to comply with the safety norms to contain Covid-19 pandemic and to abide by social distancing policy.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there is 42,925 number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Kingdom.

The worldwide tally, on the other hand, has reached 4,247,709 cases with as many as 2,90,838 deaths. Most of the fatalities have been reported in Europe and the United States.

tags
top news
‘Self-reliant India will integrate not isolate’: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Self-reliant India will integrate not isolate’: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Stimulus may offer cash aid to poor, credit for industry
Stimulus may offer cash aid to poor, credit for industry
Reverse migration, dip in output spell tough times for industries
Reverse migration, dip in output spell tough times for industries
Detection in one hour, as sensitive as PCR test: Debojyoti Chakraborty
Detection in one hour, as sensitive as PCR test: Debojyoti Chakraborty
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In