Scientist who worked at China's Wuhan lab says Covid was man-made: Report

A US-based scientist who worked at a research lab in China's Wuhan, the city where virus first emerged, has said that the Covid was a "man-made virus" that leaked from the facility. Covid was leaked from Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), a state-run and funded research facility, two years ago, New York Post reported, quoting US-based researcher Andrew Huff's statement in the British newspaper The Sun.

In his latest book, "The Truth About Wuhan," epidemiologist Andrew Huff has claimed that the pandemic was caused by the US government's funding of coronaviruses in China.

According to the New York Post report, Andrew Huff is the former vice president of the EcoHealth Alliance, a non-profit organisation based in New York that studies infectious diseases.

Read more: Video: Students protest at China's Wuhan university against Covid rules

Andrew Huff claimed that China's gain-of-function experiments were conducted with inadequate security, resulting in a leak at the Wuhan lab, according to New York Post.

"Foreign laboratories did not have the adequate control measures in place for ensuring proper biosafety, biosecurity, and risk management, ultimately resulting in the lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology," Andrew Huff, said in his book.

"China knew from day one that this was a genetically engineered agent," Andrew Huff wrote adding that, "The US government is to blame for the transfer of dangerous biotechnology to the Chinese. "I was terrified by what I saw," he told The Sun, as per New York Post.

“We were just handing them bioweapon technology,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?" ...view detail