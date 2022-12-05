Video: Students protest at China's Wuhan university against Covid rules

Students in China held a peaceful protest over a university’s Covid rules, a sign of the simmering discontent with the country’s zero-tolerance approach to the pandemic.

A video on Twitter showed a group of students gathered outside an administrative building at Wuhan University, where they chanted for “an open process and information transparency.”

Hindustan Times hasn’t been able to independently verify the footage in the clip or the social media posts.

“Disclose the process! Transparency of information!”

Tonight, students in #Wuhan University gather to request transparency of information while the university tries to send the students home. Students demand authorities to respond to their demands & return home on voluntary basis

Posts on Weibo apparently written by students at the university- in the city where the virus first emerged- said they were unhappy about confusing rules for leaving campus to head for their hometowns and about an exam schedule.

Students also said they were upset about continued virus testing and that shops on campus selling food were closed, Bloomberg reported.

Wuhan University said in a statement on Sunday that students could choose to stay on campus or go home, and that classes would be resumed in an orderly manner, the report further said.

Late last month, protesters took to the streets in cities across China in a rare outpouring of public anger against China's Covid rules. Some of them called for president Xi Jinping to step down over the stringent curbs.

