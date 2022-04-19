Seven more elderly die of Covid-19 in Shanghai as China battles raging outbreak
BEIJING: Seven more people have died of Covid-19 in Shanghai, the second consecutive day the city reported deaths, as China’s financial hub continues to battle an outbreak that has put its residents under a prolonged lockdown, sparked resentment over supply problems and affected business.
The city authorities said in a statement on Tuesday that seven elderly people infected with Covid-19 succumbed to the disease the previous day, pushing the death toll to 10 in the current outbreak.
The elderly patients were aged between 60 years and 101 years, and all of them suffered from underlying medical conditions. Six among the deceased were above 75 years old, the local health authorities said.
The total number of fresh cases in the city continues to be high despite a drop compared to last week.
Shanghai reported 3,084 symptomatic Covid-19 cases for the day before, accounting for the vast majority of the 3,297 locally-transmitted confirmed infections in the mainland.
The city, the epicentre of China’s ongoing worst countrywide epidemic since 2020, also accounted for 17,332 silent infections of the 18,187 similar cases reported from the mainland on April 18, the national health commission (NHC) said on Tuesday.
“The seven people’s condition worsened after being admitted to hospital, and they died after the rescue failed,” the Shanghai government said.
The Covid-19 death toll in China now stands at 4,648.
Shanghai, a city of around 25 million residents, reporting its first deaths comes a month into the ongoing outbreak of the pandemic.
Questions have been raised over its official death toll, lower than countries with higher vaccination rates; vaccination rates are especially lower among the elderly.
China’s health minister Ma Xiaowei on Monday said the country will continue to pursue its zero-tolerance approach in containing Covid-19.
If China were to loosen its controls, a large number of people with underlying conditions, as well as the elderly and kids, will be threatened, which would severely affect the stable development of the economy and society, Ma wrote in a state media article.
“Any relaxation or reduction in requirements, any formalism or bureaucracy, any loopholes the size of a needle will result in an ignition point of the epidemic, which means paying dozens or even hundreds of times the price,” he wrote.
-
In crisis-hit Sri Lanka petrol prices surge, to cost LKR 338 per litre
Sri Lanka's state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation has raised the price of 92 octane petrol to LKR 338 per litre - an increase of LKR 84. CPC's new price now matches the per litre price of Lankan Indian oil company (LIOC). This is CPC's second price hike in a month, while LIOC's yesterday was the fifth in six months. The fuel price hikes come as public agitation against president Gotabaya Rajapaksa entered its eleventh day Tuesday.
-
Sri Lanka parliament reconvenes today amid crisis, speculation over trust vote
As protesters continue to demonstrate anger amid dire economic challenges, Sri Lanka's parliament is expected to reconvene on Tuesday amid speculation over a no trust vote. On Monday, president Gotabaya Rajapaksa admitted that patience among the citizens was wearing thin, and that it was justified. On Monday, a new cabinet was sworn in ahead of key talks with the IMF. Critics have said the government dragged its feet in approaching the IMF.
-
Sweden unrest: Protests turn violent, several injured| What we know so far
Days of protests sparked by a far-right group's burning of the Islamic holy book of Quran have turned violent in several cities in Sweden. Officials in the country have also condemned the violence. Tensions were witnessed in several parts of the country as the demonstrations turned violent. Around 26 police officers and 14 civilians have been injured in the riots, reported news agency AP, quoting police officials. Reportedly, over 20 police vehicles were also torched.
-
Israel strikes Gaza after rocket attack amid rising tensions in Jerusalem
Israel carried out its first air strikes on the Gaza Strip in months early Tuesday in response to a rocket fired from the Palestinian enclave as tensions soar after a weekend of violence around a Jerusalem holy site. Warning sirens sounded in southern Israel Monday night after the rocket was fired from the enclave controlled by the Islamist group Hamas, the first such incident since early January.
-
‘Donbas battle has begun’: Ukraine braces for war phase 2 in the east| 10 points
In what has been described as the “second phase of war” by Kyiv, Russia is said to have launched a fresh offensive in the east of the country. Moscow's assault in the rebel-held region of Donbas in the east has started, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky has said. Here are ten points on the Ukraine war day 55: 1. US president Joe Biden will hold a call with allies on Tuesday on the war.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics