Home / World News / Seven more elderly die of Covid-19 in Shanghai as China battles raging outbreak
world news

Seven more elderly die of Covid-19 in Shanghai as China battles raging outbreak

China’s health minister Ma Xiaowei on Monday said the country will continue to pursue its zero-tolerance approach in containing Covid-19
Residents of Shanghai wait to get tested for Covid-19 amid lockdown in China on Monday. (Bloomberg Photo)
Residents of Shanghai wait to get tested for Covid-19 amid lockdown in China on Monday. (Bloomberg Photo)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 10:47 AM IST
Copy Link
BySutirtho Patranobis

BEIJING: Seven more people have died of Covid-19 in Shanghai, the second consecutive day the city reported deaths, as China’s financial hub continues to battle an outbreak that has put its residents under a prolonged lockdown, sparked resentment over supply problems and affected business.

The city authorities said in a statement on Tuesday that seven elderly people infected with Covid-19 succumbed to the disease the previous day, pushing the death toll to 10 in the current outbreak.

The elderly patients were aged between 60 years and 101 years, and all of them suffered from underlying medical conditions. Six among the deceased were above 75 years old, the local health authorities said.

The total number of fresh cases in the city continues to be high despite a drop compared to last week.

Shanghai reported 3,084 symptomatic Covid-19 cases for the day before, accounting for the vast majority of the 3,297 locally-transmitted confirmed infections in the mainland.

The city, the epicentre of China’s ongoing worst countrywide epidemic since 2020, also accounted for 17,332 silent infections of the 18,187 similar cases reported from the mainland on April 18, the national health commission (NHC) said on Tuesday.

“The seven people’s condition worsened after being admitted to hospital, and they died after the rescue failed,” the Shanghai government said.

The Covid-19 death toll in China now stands at 4,648.

Shanghai, a city of around 25 million residents, reporting its first deaths comes a month into the ongoing outbreak of the pandemic.

Questions have been raised over its official death toll, lower than countries with higher vaccination rates; vaccination rates are especially lower among the elderly.

China’s health minister Ma Xiaowei on Monday said the country will continue to pursue its zero-tolerance approach in containing Covid-19.

If China were to loosen its controls, a large number of people with underlying conditions, as well as the elderly and kids, will be threatened, which would severely affect the stable development of the economy and society, Ma wrote in a state media article.

“Any relaxation or reduction in requirements, any formalism or bureaucracy, any loopholes the size of a needle will result in an ignition point of the epidemic, which means paying dozens or even hundreds of times the price,” he wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sutirtho Patranobis

    Sutirtho Patranobis has been in Beijing since 2012, as Hindustan Times’ China correspondent. He was previously posted in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where he covered the final phase of the civil war and its aftermath. Patranobis covered several beats including health and national politics in Delhi before being posted abroad.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A man gives a bottle of fuel to his friend from a fishing trawler parked at Sri Lanka's Negombo's "Lellama" fishery harbour, as fishermen and their families struggle due to a lack of diesel and a price hike. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

    In crisis-hit Sri Lanka petrol prices surge, to cost LKR 338 per litre

    Sri Lanka's state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation has raised the price of 92 octane petrol to LKR 338 per litre - an increase of LKR 84. CPC's new price now matches the per litre price of Lankan Indian oil company (LIOC). This is CPC's second price hike in a month, while LIOC's yesterday was the fifth in six months. The fuel price hikes come as public agitation against president Gotabaya Rajapaksa entered its eleventh day Tuesday.

  • Sri Lanka has been thrust into uncertainty as protesters angered by sky-high inflation and lengthy power cuts.&nbsp;

    Sri Lanka parliament reconvenes today amid crisis, speculation over trust vote

    As protesters continue to demonstrate anger amid dire economic challenges, Sri Lanka's parliament is expected to reconvene on Tuesday amid speculation over a no trust vote. On Monday, president Gotabaya Rajapaksa admitted that patience among the citizens was wearing thin, and that it was justified. On Monday, a new cabinet was sworn in ahead of key talks with the IMF. Critics have said the government dragged its feet in approaching the IMF.

  • Protesters burn a barricade at the entrance to a shopping center during rioting in Norrkoping, Sweden (Photo by Stefan JERREVANG / various sources / AFP)&nbsp;

    Sweden unrest: Protests turn violent, several injured| What we know so far

    Days of protests sparked by a far-right group's burning of the Islamic holy book of Quran have turned violent in several cities in Sweden. Officials in the country have also condemned the violence. Tensions were witnessed in several parts of the country as the demonstrations turned violent. Around 26 police officers and 14 civilians have been injured in the riots, reported news agency AP, quoting police officials. Reportedly, over 20 police vehicles were also torched.

  • Flames and smoke rise during Israeli airstrikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

    Israel strikes Gaza after rocket attack amid rising tensions in Jerusalem

    Israel carried out its first air strikes on the Gaza Strip in months early Tuesday in response to a rocket fired from the Palestinian enclave as tensions soar after a weekend of violence around a Jerusalem holy site. Warning sirens sounded in southern Israel Monday night after the rocket was fired from the enclave controlled by the Islamist group Hamas, the first such incident since early January.

  • TOPSHOT - A Ukranian serviceman looks into a crater and a destroyed home are pictured in the village of Yatskivka, eastern Ukraine (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)

    ‘Donbas battle has begun’: Ukraine braces for war phase 2 in the east| 10 points

    In what has been described as the “second phase of war” by Kyiv, Russia is said to have launched a fresh offensive in the east of the country. Moscow's assault in the rebel-held region of Donbas in the east has started, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky has said. Here are ten points on the Ukraine war day 55: 1. US president Joe Biden will hold a call with allies on Tuesday on the war.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out