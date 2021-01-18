Sinovac says its Covid vaccine more effective with longer dosing interval
China's Sinovac Biotech said on Monday that a clinical trial in Brazil showed its Covid-19 vaccine was almost 20 percentage points more effective in a small sub-group of patients who received their two doses longer apart.
The protection rate for 1,394 participants who received doses of either CoronaVac or placebo three weeks apart was nearly 70%, a Sinovac spokesman said.
Brazilian researchers announced last week that the vaccine's overall efficacy was 50.4% based on results from more than 9,000 volunteers, most of whom received doses 14 days apart, as outlined in the trial protocol.
The spokesman said a small number of participants received their second shot late due to a various reasons, without elaborating.
The dosing interval for Covid-19 vaccines has become a hot topic of debate among scientists, regulators and governments.
UK regulators have said a Covid-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca and Oxford University is more effective when there is a longer gap between doses than initially envisaged.
Britain has also decided to allow a longer gap between doses of a Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, even though the companies say they only have efficacy data for a shorter period between shots.
The Sinovac spokesman cautioned the robustness of the data from the sub-group was weaker than the 50% result, which is based on the combined data of those receiving doses two or three weeks apart.
While Sinovac's researchers had said early stage trials showed a four-week interval induced the stronger antibody response than two weeks, this is the first time the company has released efficacy data from a Phase III trial with dosing patterns that differ from its trial protocol.
Sinovac has yet to release global results of its Phase III trials, but its Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for emergency use in several countries, including Brazil, Indonesia and Turkey.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Xi Jinping, PM Modi expected for 'virtual' Davos in era of pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden names Rohit Chopra as director of consumer protection bureau
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak EC suspends membership of 154 lawmakers over failure to submit asset details
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FBI probes tip that woman stole laptop from Pelosi’s office to sell to Russia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic response probe team says WHO, China could have acted faster
- The panel also criticised WHO for dragging its feet at the start of the crisis, pointing out that the UN health agency had not convened its emergency committee until January 22, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China calls Pompeo 'Mr. Liar'; dismisses charge against Wuhan’s bio-lab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Capitol lockdown lifted after fire in homeless camp brought under control
- The Capitol Police in a statement said the lockdown was lifted and the fire nearby was contained.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump to issue 100 pardons, to leave for Florida before Biden inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak PM Imran pitches for border markets with Afghanistan, Iran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden aims for unifying speech at daunting moment for US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhutan to receive Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Capitol lockdown lifted after fire in homeless camp prompts security concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fear of Covid-19 spread forces Sri Lanka to reduce its Parliament sessions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PDM announces new round of anti-government rallies across Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man arrested after allegedly hiding 3 months at Chicago airport due to Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox