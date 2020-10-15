e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Spain pushes back on German concerns over handling of coronavirus outbreak

Spain pushes back on German concerns over handling of coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus is “under control” in Spain and German government concerns about the scale of Spain’s recession aren’t justified, Foreign Affairs Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said.

world Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 14:40 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Niyati Singh
Bloomberg | Posted by Niyati Singh
Customers wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus sit in a terrace bar in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday Oct. 14, 2020.
Customers wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus sit in a terrace bar in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday Oct. 14, 2020. (AP photo)
         

The coronavirus is “under control” in Spain and German government concerns about the scale of Spain’s recession aren’t justified, Foreign Affairs Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said.

The government is focused on slowing the rate of infections while protecting the economy and tensions between the national administration and Madrid region are a consequence of the country’s decentralized system, Laya said in a Bloomberg Television interview Thursday.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been locked in an increasingly bitter struggle with the center-right government of Madrid which has been resisting restrictions in the Spanish capital, the epicenter of a fresh wave of infections. German government officials have privately voiced concern that the economic hit from the virus in Spain -- the most severe in Europe -- could have a knock-on effect for other member states.

Read More: Spain’s Toxic Politics, Health Woes Have Got Merkel Worried

“I don’t think this is fair,” Laya said.

“What’s happening in Spain is not unlike what happens in the laender in Germany,” she added. “When the central government tells the regions they need to take tough measures, some of them are not happy about that and want to pass the buck onto the federal government.”

Chancellor Angela Merkel is trying to persuade German state leaders to take more decisive action to stop the contagion and voiced her frustration after eight hours of talks on Wednesday produced only limited measures.

Sanchez declared a state of emergency in Madrid last week to force the regional government to impose restrictions on movement. Spain has registered 300,000 new cases over the past month bringing the total number of infections to almost a million and more than 3,000 people have died during that period.

tags
top news
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case
‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case
What did Delhi people do in last 15 days, Delhi minister asks Javadekar
What did Delhi people do in last 15 days, Delhi minister asks Javadekar
Stubble burning contributes 4% to Delhi-NCR pollution, says Javadekar; ministry clarifies
Stubble burning contributes 4% to Delhi-NCR pollution, says Javadekar; ministry clarifies
Kejriwal launches ‘Red Light On Gaadi Off’ campaign to cut down on air pollution
Kejriwal launches ‘Red Light On Gaadi Off’ campaign to cut down on air pollution
BARC to pause audience estimates of news channels amid TRP fraud probe
BARC to pause audience estimates of news channels amid TRP fraud probe
DC vs RR Review and RCB vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
DC vs RR Review and RCB vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-offIPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In