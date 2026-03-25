Strait of Hormuz ‘prize’, regime change: Trump's big remarks on US-Iran ‘talks’
Trump said the leaders in Iran were “talking sense”, while adding that the US was in contact with the “right people.”
United States President Donald Trump has signalled a shift in his stance on Iran, while claiming progress in Washington's negotiations with the leaders in Tehran.
Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Trump said the leaders in Iran were “talking sense”, while adding that the US was in contact with the “right people.” He further made remarks regarding the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear weapons programme, which are currently at the epicenter of the conflict in West Asia.
‘Prize’ linked to Hormuz, ‘new leaders’ in Tehran: What Trump said
• Trump on Tuesday said Iran had given him a “very big present.” “They did something yesterday that was amazing actually. They gave us a present and the present arrived today. And it was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money,” Trump said, adding that this was linked to the vital Strait of Hormuz.
• The US President claimed that Iran had agreed to “never have a nuclear weapon”, while adding that Iran was “talking sense.” Trump further said that Washington was “talking to the right people.”
• Regarding the US' alleged negotiations with Iran, Trump said the leaders in Tehran now were different. “…We have really regime change. The leaders are all very different with the ones that we started off with,” he said.
• He further said the US was negotiating with Iran “right now,” while claiming that Iran wants to make a deal. “We're in negotiations right now... I can tell you, they'd like to make a deal — and who wouldn't if you were there? Look, their navy's gone, their air force is gone, their communications are gone... pretty much everything they have is gone,” Trump said.
• While speaking about those involved in negotiations with Iran, Trump said, “… JD (Vance) is involved. Marco is involved. Jared Kushner is involved... Steve Witkoff is involved, and I am involved…”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArya Mishra
Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers.Read More