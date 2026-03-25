Strait of Hormuz ‘prize’, regime change: Trump's big remarks on US-Iran ‘talks’

• The US President claimed that Iran had agreed to “never have a nuclear weapon”, while adding that Iran was “talking sense.” Trump further said that Washington was “talking to the right people.”

• Trump on Tuesday said Iran had given him a “very big present.” “They did something yesterday that was amazing actually. They gave us a present and the present arrived today. And it was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money,” Trump said, adding that this was linked to the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Trump said the leaders in Iran were “talking sense”, while adding that the US was in contact with the “right people.” He further made remarks regarding the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear weapons programme, which are currently at the epicenter of the conflict in West Asia.

United States President Donald Trump has signalled a shift in his stance on Iran, while claiming progress in Washington's negotiations with the leaders in Tehran.

• Regarding the US' alleged negotiations with Iran, Trump said the leaders in Tehran now were different. “…We have really regime change. The leaders are all very different with the ones that we started off with,” he said.

• He further said the US was negotiating with Iran “right now,” while claiming that Iran wants to make a deal. “We're in negotiations right now... I can tell you, they'd like to make a deal — and who wouldn't if you were there? Look, their navy's gone, their air force is gone, their communications are gone... pretty much everything they have is gone,” Trump said.

• While speaking about those involved in negotiations with Iran, Trump said, “… JD (Vance) is involved. Marco is involved. Jared Kushner is involved... Steve Witkoff is involved, and I am involved…”