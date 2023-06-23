Titan submersible LIVE: Cause of implosion becomes main focus as search ops continue

Titan submersible LIVE: The submersible that set out on an expedition to the Titanic shipwreck site, almost 13,000 feet below the sea level, has imploded near the site where the British passenger liner sank in 1912. All five members onboard the ill-fated vessel were concluded to have been killed in the ‘catastrophic implosion’, ending the a multinational five-day search. The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.(via REUTERS)

The submersible, owned by US-based firm OceanGate, lost its contact with the support ship on the surface after an hour and 45 minutes into what should have been a two-hour dive to the world's most famous shipwreck.

Five major fragments of the 22-foot vessel, including including the vessel's tail cone and two sections of the pressure hull, were located in the debris, according to the US Coast Guard.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON