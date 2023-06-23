What is catastrophic implosion, the likely cause behind the death of all aboard the missing Titan sub?

The mission to explore the Titanic wreckage took a tragic and unfortunate course. Search and rescue teams made a solemn discovery on Thursday morning when they located the external parts of the Titan submersible. Sadly, all five crew members were found deceased, leaving the exploration community and their grieving families in deep sorrow. The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. (REUTERS)

OceanGate, the company leading the expedition, expressed profound sadness over the incident. “This is a very sad time for the entire explorer community, and for each of the family members of those lost at sea,” the company stated.

In a recent briefing, Rear Admiral John Mauger of the U.S. Coast Guard shed light on the discovery of debris near the Titanic wreckage, suggesting a significant loss of the submersible's pressure chamber. Despite this revelation, the precise moment when the implosion occurred remains a mystery.

What is Catastrophic Implosion?

A catastrophic implosion refers to the collapse or failure of a structure or vessel caused by overwhelming internal pressure. When the pressure within a confined space becomes too much for the structure to bear, it gives way suddenly and forcefully, leading to a catastrophic collapse.

What will be the next steps in the rescue mission?

Praising the extensive search efforts, a Coast Guard official expressed gratitude for the international multi-agency collaboration that led to these discoveries. "It was a huge international multi-agency effort to make this happen," the official noted during the press conference.

The U.S. Coast Guard also announced that remote operating vehicles (ROVs) would continue to operate on the sea floor, meticulously investigating the debris field surrounding the Titanic. While focusing on providing understanding and closure to grieving families, officials expressed the difficulty of recovering the bodies in such a treacherous environment. "This is an incredibly unforgiving environment," Admiral Mauger acknowledged.

Where was the Titan submersible discovered?

Rescue crews discovered a debris field near the Titanic, approximately 1,600 feet from the ship's bow, according to the Coast Guard. Among the recovered pieces were the Titan's landing frame and rear cover. The debris was located after the submersible was expected to have depleted its oxygen supply.

The incident has also shed light on concerns raised by leaders in the submersible craft industry, who had long warned about possible "catastrophic" issues with the vehicle's design. They also voiced concerns over OceanGate Expeditions' failure to adhere to standard certification procedures.

OceanGate, known for providing tours of the Titanic wreck, has been offering a high-risk travel experience since 2021, attracting enthusiasts willing to pay up to $250,000 per person. The tragic events surrounding the Titan underscore the inherent risks involved in such ventures.

