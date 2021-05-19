Home / World News / Sudan bans travellers from India in view of Covid-19, imposes other restrictions
Sudan bans travellers from India in view of Covid-19, imposes other restrictions

Sudan's fragile health system has been strained by the coronavirus pandemic, with patients struggling to access hospital beds, oxygen and medications.
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Khartoum
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 05:49 AM IST
Travellers who have visited India in the past two weeks will not be allowed to enter Sudan in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.(HT Photo)

Sudan will restrict all travellers who have visited India within the prior two weeks, the country's health emergency committee said in a statement.

India's total Covid-19 caseload topped 25 million on Tuesday, and there are concerns about the spread of a new, highly infectious B.1.617 variant, first found there.

Sudan's health emergency committee also warned that total Covid-19 cases in the African country could top the 100,000 mark by mid-June if restrictions were not imposed.

The country's fragile health system has been strained by the coronavirus pandemic, with patients struggling to access hospital beds, oxygen and medications.

Travellers coming from Egypt and Ethiopia would be re-tested the committee said.

The commission also ordered schools and universities to be closed for one month starting immediately, and restricted large social gatherings as well as mass prayers.

It also set a mask mandate in markets, workplaces, and public transport.

The committee reported a total of more than 34,707 cases as of May 16, however officials have said that real numbers are likely to be much higher given low rates of testing.

