Talks with Trump in Alaska very frank, bring us closer to necessary decisions: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday described his talks with US President Donald Trump as “timely” and “very useful” to top officials in Moscow, according to AFP. US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, in Anchorage, Alaska(X/WhiteHouse)

Putin told Russian officials that he discussed ways of ending the conflict in Ukraine ‘on a fair basis’ with Donald Trump.

"We have not had direct negotiations of this kind at this level for a long time," he said, adding: "We had the opportunity to calmly and in detail reiterate our position."

"The conversation was very frank, substantive, and, in my opinion, brings us closer to the necessary decisions," he said.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands before their meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.(X/WhiteHouse)

Trump met Putin on Friday at an Alaska air base. The meeting between the two leaders lasted for over three hours. This was the first instance when Putin was allowed on Western soil since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Both Trump and Putin have offered warm words about their interaction, but took no questions from reporters at the summit.

"We are not there yet, but we have made progress. There is no deal until there's a deal," Trump said.

He called the meeting “extremely productive” with “many points” agreed, but did not offer specifics. "There are just a very few that are left, some are not that significant, one is probably the most significant," Trump said without elaborating.

Putin told Trump he agreed with him that the Ukraine war, which Putin ordered, would not have happened if Trump were president instead of Joe Biden when the invasion was launched in 2022.