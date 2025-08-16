Search
Sat, Aug 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Talks with Trump in Alaska very frank, bring us closer to necessary decisions: Putin

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 16, 2025 10:02 pm IST

President Vladimir Putin told Russian officials that he discussed ways of ending the conflict in Ukraine ‘on a fair basis’ with Donald Trump.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday described his talks with US President Donald Trump as “timely” and “very useful” to top officials in Moscow, according to AFP.

US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, in Anchorage, Alaska(X/WhiteHouse)
US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, in Anchorage, Alaska(X/WhiteHouse)

Putin told Russian officials that he discussed ways of ending the conflict in Ukraine ‘on a fair basis’ with Donald Trump.

"We have not had direct negotiations of this kind at this level for a long time," he said, adding: "We had the opportunity to calmly and in detail reiterate our position."

Also Read | India welcomes Trump-Putin summit, backs peace in Ukraine; PM Modi responds to Zelensky’s post

"The conversation was very frank, substantive, and, in my opinion, brings us closer to the necessary decisions," he said.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands before their meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.(X/WhiteHouse)
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands before their meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.(X/WhiteHouse)

Trump met Putin on Friday at an Alaska air base. The meeting between the two leaders lasted for over three hours. This was the first instance when Putin was allowed on Western soil since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Also Read | Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's first reaction after Trump-Putin Alaska summit: 'Will meet…'

Both Trump and Putin have offered warm words about their interaction, but took no questions from reporters at the summit.

"We are not there yet, but we have made progress. There is no deal until there's a deal," Trump said.

He called the meeting “extremely productive” with “many points” agreed, but did not offer specifics. "There are just a very few that are left, some are not that significant, one is probably the most significant," Trump said without elaborating.

Also Read | Trump delivers Melania's letter to Putin during Alaska meeting; Here's what it said

Putin told Trump he agreed with him that the Ukraine war, which Putin ordered, would not have happened if Trump were president instead of Joe Biden when the invasion was launched in 2022.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Talks with Trump in Alaska very frank, bring us closer to necessary decisions: Putin
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On