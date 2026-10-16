Tesla flying car Roadster open for reservation, but doesn't land anytime soon. Check variants, launch details

Billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla stunned the world on Thursday with the unveiling of Roadster - a car the company and the billionaire says can fly - with videos of its capabilities sending people in disbelief.

Tesla's Roadster combines lightweight materials, active aerodynamics and space-inspired design with advanced performance-focused technology. (via REUTERS)

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Roadster can fly, the company says. Air ready with seating for one, the Roadster features a multi-mode suction system paired with cold-gas thrusters positioned around the perimeter of the vehicle that support forward and upward acceleration as well as lateral rotational movement.

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“So yes, it can fly.”

Deep Dive What are the three Tesla Roadster variants, and which one is invite-only? Tesla lists Performance as road-ready with seating for two, Thrust as a two-seat race-ready version with acceleration thrusters, and Rocket as a single-seat model with a full flight system. Rocket is invite-only. How does the Tesla Roadster fly and drive upside down? Tesla says cold-gas thrusters provide upward and forward thrust, while an underside fan system creates suction to hold the car against a surface. The demonstrations showed brief flights lasting only a few seconds. When will the Tesla Roadster be available, and can buyers reserve one now? Reservations are open, but Tesla says production is expected to begin in 2028, so the car is not available for immediate purchase. The Rocket version is invite-only.

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{{^usCountry}} The car, for which Tesla has opened reservations, will be available in three variants – Performance, Thrust, Rocket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The car, for which Tesla has opened reservations, will be available in three variants – Performance, Thrust, Rocket. {{/usCountry}}

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While reservations are open, Tesla said it would start production in 2028, more than a decade after it first showed a next-generation version of its electric sports car.

Performance: Built for the road and track

The Performance variant is the road-ready version of Roadster. The car will be a two seater with active aerodynamics and a multi-mode suction system designed to maximise downforce and improve performance on both road and track.

The suction system uses multi-mode fans and a ground-sealing system to pull air from beneath the vehicle. According to Tesla, this can generate enough suction to hold the car upside down, even when it is stationary. Active wings are also used to maximise traction and cornering speeds.

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The vehicle can be switched into Track Mode, which lowers the car and changes the suspension setup. Drivers can then choose between high-downforce and low-drag modes depending on conditions of the track.

Also read: ‘Flying cars are real’: Elon Musk unveils Tesla Roadster 2 that takes flight. Watch

Thrust: Performance with cold-gas thrusters

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The Thrust variant takes the Roadster's performance a step ahead from performance variant. It is described as a race-ready model. Thrust also comes with two seater facility, unlike performance variant Thrust will be a limited release.

Along with the multi-mode suction system, this version features cold-gas thrusters at the rear of the vehicle. These thrusters are designed to provide additional thrust and are claimed to help propel the Roadster from 0-100 in under 1 second.

Also read: The carmaker vying with Tesla to conquer the robot future

Rocket: A Roadster designed to fly

The Rocket is the most extreme among the three. Unlike the other versions, it has seating for one and is described as an air-ready vehicle. It is also an invite-only model.

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The Rocket combines the multi-mode suction system with cold-gas thrusters positioned around the perimeter of the vehicle. These are designed to support forward and upward acceleration, as well as lateral rotational movement.

The description goes beyond conventional road-car performance for this version: "So yes, it can fly."

Additional SpaceX components are also described as being capable of transforming the Roadster's road performance into what the company calls a revolutionary experience.

"We already put Roadster in a rocket. Now we put a rocket in Roadster. We created a vehicle capable of next-level performance. Additional SpaceX components can transform that road performance into a truly revolutionary experience," Tesla stated.

Also read: Why Tesla stock could plunge if oil prices trigger an S&P 500 downturn

Reservation

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Tesla has opened reservation for Roadster variants, with Rocket being listed as “invite only” on its website.

If planning to buy the car in US, the reservation amount to be paid immediately stands at $5,000 (fully refundable), with $4500 due within 10 days.

“Reservations are not final until payment is received. Reservation subject to cancellation if payment is not completed within 10 days. Refunds for modifications will not be issued,” according to Tesla.

In India, you will have to pay ₹5,01,000 if you reserve today, and ₹45,05,000 due within 10 days.

Freak videos showed the white two-seater vehicle, ‌developed in collaboration with CEO Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX, driving upside down on a ramp using a suction system, turning in the air and landed using built-in thrusters.

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Later in the unveiling event it used the thrusters to jump over a truck and other vehicles, twisting in the air during the maneuver.