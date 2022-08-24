Thailand court suspends PM from official duty pending review: Report
The constitutional court has suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duty pending the result of a legal review of his term limit.
Thai media reported on Wednesday that the constitutional court has suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duty pending the result of a legal review of his term limit.
ThaiPBS, Khaosod and Workpoint media reported the court's decision without citing sources. Reuters could not independently verify the information.
The constitutional court is expected to make an official announcement shortly.
Prayuth took power in 2014 when he led a coup to overthrow an elected government.
Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, 77, a former army chief and longtime political kingmaker will likely become the interim prime minister, according to the cabinet line of succession.
-
Rishi Sunak indicates he would not serve in government if Truss wins
UK leadership contender Rishi Sunak indicated he would not serve in a government run by his Conservative rival Liz Truss if she becomes prime minister next month. Sunak has been suggested in UK newspapers as a potential health secretary under Truss. A survey of members of the governing Conservative Party showed that Truss is ahead of Rishi Sunak in the race to replace Boris Johnson's as the UK PM.
-
Chilean government sets new push on bill to reduce working hours
The government of Chilean President Gabriel Boric said on Tuesday it has revived efforts to pass a bill that would reduce working hours in the country and fulfill a campaign promise. The bill, which aims to reduce the working week from 45 to 40 hours within five years, has stalled in Congress since it was introduced in 2017 by then-lawmaker and current government spokesperson Camila Vallejo.
-
Islamabad High Court summons ex-Pak PM Imran Khan in contempt case on Aug 31
An Islamabad court Tuesday summoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan to appear next week to answer contempt charges over his verbal threats to a judge at a weekend rally. Separately, police raided overnight the apartment of Khan's close aide Shahbaz Gill in the Pakistani capital, and took him away in handcuffs for interrogation. It is the second time that Khan — a former cricket star turned Islamist politician — faces contempt charges.
-
Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend auctions these never-seen-before pics of couple, gifts
Elon Musk's photos from his college days and with his college girlfriend have emerged, courtesy of Jennifer Gwynne who has now put those never-seen-before photos on sale to raise money for her stepson's college tuition. According to reports, Gwynne dated Elon Musk in 1994 when both of them were studying at the University of Pennsylvania and the relationship lasted for a year.
-
Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and govt talks reach impasse amid economic crisis
With terror incidents continuing unabated, the ongoing talks between the Pakistani government and the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan being held in Afghanistan are heading for a collapse. In July, Pakistan recorded 99 terrorism-linked fatalities as compared to 102 in June. The rift within the ruling alliance, bitterness between Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and the government, and the dire economic situation are shaping up to further destabilise the system.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics