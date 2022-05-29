‘That's on your hands': US senator Cruz confronted at dinner over Texas shooting
Days after 21 people were killed in a shooting at an elementary school in Texas, US senator Ted Cruz was confronted over the incident after he addressed an event of the National Rifles Association. A video put up by a group of activists - the Invisible Houston - shows the senator being questioned over the incident.
In a 20-second widely shared video, a man can be heard saying: “Nineteen children died! That’s on your hands! Ted Cruz, that’s on your hands!” By the end of the video, security officials can be seen forcibly escorting the citizen out. The man - Benjamin Hernandez - is a board member of the Invisible Houston.
"#BREAKING: Several hours after #NRAconvention, Indivisible Houston board member @TheBenjaminHdz challenges Ted Cruz to support background checks & other measures during a dinner break at Uptown Sushi. #TedCruzHasBloodOnHisHands #TedCruzChildMassacre #TedCruzLovesDeadKids (sic)" the Invisible Houston wrote on Twitter.
Hernandez, according to reports, said that he was in Houston to livestream the protests outside the NRA convention. He saw Cruz walk into the same restaurant and decided to confront him.
The US witnessed one of the worst mass shootings this week when an 18-year-old gunman - identified as Salvador Ramos, opened fire, killing 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde.
Ramos reportedly had an argument with his grandmother and shot at and injured her critically on May 24. After shooting her, he drove his car to Robb Elementary School and opened fire there. The accused was later killed by the police.
A top Texas official revealed that students trapped inside a classroom of the elementary school repeatedly called 911, but officers waited for almost over an hour to breach the door. Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, told a news conference that the commander at the scene in Uvalde believed the gunman was barricaded inside adjoining classrooms alone, with no survivors. Meanwhile, young survivors of the attack have said that they pretended to be dead while waiting for help.
