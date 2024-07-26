THIS newly found Mars rock may be hiding signs of ancient life, claims NASA

NASA announced Thursday that while aliens on Mars remain undiscovered, evidence suggesting that the Red Planet may have hosted life billions of years ago has been found. The Perseverance rover, part of NASA’s ongoing mission to explore Mars, discovered a spot-covered rock on Sunday that could hold vital clues about Mars' habitability. Perseverance Rover uncovers mysterious rock on Mars(NASA/MSSS)

Nicknamed Cheyava Falls, after a Grand Canyon waterfall, this “vein-filled” arrowhead-shaped rock. This extraordinary find, located on the northern rim of the ancient Neretva Vallis riverbed, contains organic compounds that hint at a potential history of microbial life thriving in a long-lost Martian waterway. The Neretva Vallis, a quarter-mile wide and carved out by the relentless flow of water into Jezero Crater eons ago, has yielded a discovery that could redefine our understanding of the Red Planet's past.

Measuring 3.2 feet by 2 feet, Cheyava Falls is distinguished from other red-colored Martian rocks by its unique leopard-like white and black splotches.

ALSO READ| Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore's return date not fixed as Boeing's Starliner still stuck in space, NASA says

NASA finds ‘most puzzling’ rock yet on Mars

Nicola Fox, an associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, stated, “We have designed the route for Perseverance to ensure that it goes to areas with the potential for interesting scientific samples. This trip through the Neretva Vallis riverbed paid off as we found something we’ve never seen before, which will give our scientists so much to study.”

On a mission to hunt for signs of ancient microbial life, the Perseverance rover conducted multiple surveys of Cheyava Falls.

Scientists described this rock as the “most puzzling, complex, and potentially important rock yet investigated by Perseverance.”

The black halos on the Cheyava Falls rock contain iron and phosphate, features also found on Earth rocks with fossilized microbes on their surface. Scientists caution that the white and black rings might have resulted from a chemical reaction unrelated to living organisms.

ALSO READ| 2 Indian astronauts to undergo training at NASA’s Johnson Space Center

NASA aims to bring Cheyava Falls to Earth for further research in the coming years. “Other explanations for the observed features are being considered by the science team, and future research steps will be required to determine whether ancient life is a valid explanation,” NASA stated.