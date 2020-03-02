e-paper
Three killed, 11 injured in blast at football match in east Afghanistan: Police

The Khost police chief said that a motorcycle rigged with bomb exploded during the match.

world Updated: Mar 02, 2020 19:49 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Khost
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Khost.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Khost.
         

A bombing at a football match killed three people and injured 11 others on Monday in eastern Afghanistan, a police official told AFP, as the Taliban announced an end to a partial truce in the country.

“A motorcycle rigged with a bomb exploded during a football match,” said Sayed Ahmad Babazai, police chief of eastern Khost province, giving details of the toll.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The limited truce preceded the signing of a landmark deal between the insurgents and Washington on Saturday.

