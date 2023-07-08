‘Told Xi Jinping to be careful’: Joe Biden explains his ‘observation’ on China

US president Joe Biden told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping following his meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin to "be careful" because Beijing relies on Western investment. "I said: This is not a threat. This is an observation," Joe Biden told CNN. US president Joe Biden.(Reuters)

“Since Russia went into Ukraine, 600 American corporations have pulled out of Russia. And you have told me that your economy depends on investment from Europe and the United States. And be careful. Be careful,” he said.

Asked what Xi Jinping's response was, Joe Biden said: “He listened, and he didn't...argue. And if you notice, he has not gone full-bore in on Russia. So, I think there's a way we can work through this.”

Joe Biden's comments come amid heightened tensions and pessimism in the US-China relationship over national security issues, including Taiwan and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

When did Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping meet?

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping held two days of talks in March. The meeting saw warm words of friendship between China and Russia being shared while the countries jointly criticised the West without any sign of a diplomatic breakthrough over Ukraine war. The two leaders also participated in a virtual summit earlier this week.

What Joe Biden said on Ukraine?

Joe Biden told CNN that it was a “difficult decision” to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions for the first time, but that he was ultimately convinced to send the controversial weapons as Kyiv needs ammunition in its counteroffensive against Russia. The White House announced that the president approved the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine.

“It was a very difficult decision on my part. And by the way, I discussed this with our allies, I discussed this with our friends up on the Hill. The Ukrainians are running out of ammunition," Joe Biden said.

