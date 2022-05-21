Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Tornado' in western Germany injures 30: Police

The tornado also caused significant damage in the city in the North Rhine-Westphalia state and followed abnormally high temperatures for the time of year.
A roof batten is stuck in the windshield of a parked car in Paderborn, western Germany.(AFP)
Published on May 21, 2022 12:12 AM IST
AFP |

More than 30 people were injured, including 10 seriously, on Friday in a "tornado" which hit the western German city of Paderborn, a police spokesman told AFP.

