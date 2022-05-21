'Tourists who want exciting time': Video of Sri Lanka PM joking goes viral

In an interview with Sky News, Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said tourists who are looking for an exciting time can visit Sri Lanka as there are several options now in the strife-torn island country. "Maybe they could take part in the demonstrations. Maybe they could hold placards which say the President of Sri Lanka to go home, or you could hold a placard asking the prime minister to go home. All that is option that's available," the prime minister said with a smile on his face. Also Read: Sri Lanka falls into default for the first time ever

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch

The anchor then took a moment and said that his question on tourism was actually a serious question as tourism is an important part of any emerging market. "It's good to see you being lighthearted," the journalist said.

"But you are not encouraging people to visit Sri Lanka or are you? It's a genuine question," the journalist asked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We are not discouraging people from visiting but we understand the shortage of foreign exchange and some of the demonstrations going on and the shortage of essentials that they may not visit Sri Lanka this time," the prime minister said.

This part of the interview has gone viral on social media as people are commenting on whether it was appropriate for the prime minister to crack a joke.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the same interview, the prime minister blamed the last administration for the current economic crisis of the country and said Sri Lanka has never faced such a situation where the country has no dollars, no rupees.

"I can understand the anguish of the protesters - the young and the old. The young who see their future being taken away, and the old, who are suffering, the middle class, who see their lifestyle collapsing… farmers without fertiliser. There are many demonstrations outside police stations, petrol stations and other places. And it shows the anger, the despair, and the hopelessness that the people feel," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON