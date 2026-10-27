Trump backs Netanyahu ahead of Israel polls, says PM has done ‘very good job’ amid tough times

US President Donald Trump has praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he has performed remarkably well despite facing difficult circumstances.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and United States President Donald Trump (REUTERS/File)

Speaking to reporters in Andrew, Iowa, Trump dismissed suggestions that Netanyahu had actively requested or pleaded for his political endorsement ahead of the upcoming Israeli elections, while reiterating his appreciation for the Prime Minister's leadership.

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"He's done a very good job as Prime Minister under very trying conditions," Trump said when asked about his backing for Netanyahu.

Deep Dive Why did Donald Trump back Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Israel’s election? Trump praised Netanyahu, saying he had done a “very good job” as prime minister under trying conditions. Netanyahu has also presented himself as able to counter the Iranian threat, with Trump’s endorsement as a show of support. What issues are expected to influence voters in Israel’s election? Security concerns amid the conflict, the conscription of ultra-Orthodox Jews and uncertainty about what comes after the war are among the issues cited as shaping voters’ views. Why did Israeli military leaders reportedly resist action against Iran before the election? The report said military leaders saw no urgent operational need to act before the vote and questioned the timing. They reportedly worried action could affect the election or provoke Iranian retaliation and a wider conflict.

Meanwhile in Israel, the voting will take place between 7:00 AM and 10:00 PM on Tuesday across the country.

ALSO READ: 'Vote for Bibi for PM': Trump renews pitch for Netanyahu as Israel heads to polls tomorrow

A total of 7,336,553 citizens are registered and eligible to cast their ballot. To accommodate the electorate, officials have established 12,018 polling stations nationwide. Significant focus has been placed on voter accessibility, with 6,209 accessible polling stations available, a figure that includes 3,621 dedicated special accessibility stations.

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{{^usCountry}} The polls come amidst fragile times in West Asia, with Israel embroiled in the Iran conflict and facing heat on its southern border in its skirmish with Hezbollah. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The polls come amidst fragile times in West Asia, with Israel embroiled in the Iran conflict and facing heat on its southern border in its skirmish with Hezbollah. {{/usCountry}}

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For incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu, the narrative is simple: a projection that only he can keep the Iranian threat at bay, especially with his endorsement from US President Trump. Netanyahu's coalition comprises his own Likud Party, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's pro-settler Religious Zionism, and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's far-right party, Jewish Power.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, Former Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Major Ariel Averbuch has highlighted national security, the conscription of Ultra-Orthodox Jews, and post-war uncertainty as the central factors influencing voters ahead of the crucial elections.

ALSO READ: ‘Don’t Try Us…’: Netanyahu Warns Iran Against Disrupting Israel's Upcoming Election

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Emphasising that the ongoing conflict has made citizen safety the paramount priority, Averbuch pointed out that public sentiment is heavily driven by immediate concerns over the protection of the Israeli people, alongside widespread debates regarding the recruitment of Orthodox Jews into the military.

"Since we are currently in the midst of a war, a lot of citizens are concerned about our safety. First and foremost, it is the concern about the safety and security of the Israeli people. The second thing that a lot of people are talking about is Orthodox Jews joining the army. And third, a lot of people are concerned about where things will go from here...all these things combined are what will determine the outcome tomorrow...I am concerned that we might see a tie, and then Netanyahu will probably remain in power in the second round,” he said.

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