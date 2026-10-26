'Vote for Bibi for PM': Trump renews pitch for Netanyahu as Israel heads to polls tomorrow

US President Donald Trump once again threw his weight behind incumbent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Israel elections tomorrow, reiterating his endorsement of the Israeli leader, asking citizens to “vote for Bibi for PM.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and United States President Donald Trump. (REUTERS/FILE)

In his latest post on Truth Social, Trump praised Netanyahu as an “outstanding Warrior Prime Minister," while invoking their close ties and joint military campaign against Iran.

Trump also cited US operations, including Operation Midnight Hammer and Operation Epic Fury, while claiming that Iran’s military and economy had been severely weakened.

“To the people of Israel, to those who haven’t seen it, I am attaching the Endorsement I gave one week ago to your Prime Minister, Bibi Netanyahu. As everyone is aware, including the enemy, Bibi and I have had a great relationship in winning together. I did the Venezuelan attack, one of the most successful Military Operations in History but, before that, we did Operation Midnight Hammer, stopping the World’s Number One State Sponsor of Terror from obtaining a Nuclear Weapon. Then we did Operation Epic Fury, and Iran now has No Navy, No Air Force, and both their Military and Economy are in shambles, including the fact that Iran’s Inflation is at 301 per cent,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Further, Trump referred to the naval blockade imposed by the US forces on Strait of Hormuz and its impact on oil supplies, saying, “The Naval Blockade has precluded them from getting Oil, and two levels of leadership, both Military and otherwise, are gone. When you go to the Polls please remember that Bibi has been an outstanding Warrior Prime Minister! Israel was called The Little Satan, with the United States being called The Big Satan, by some very evil people.

Calling on Israelis to “finish the job”, Trump renewed his appeal and said, "There can no longer be the chant heard around the World of “Death to America, Death to Israel,” and there won’t be. Vote for Bibi Netanyahu for Prime Minister, we have to finish the job that we started!”