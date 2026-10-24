Trump threatens Iran with ‘another little Epic Fury’ as US envoy says strikes possible this weekend

United States President Donald Trump hinted at renewed US military operations against Iran if the latter fails to come to a diplomatic agreement. Addressing a campaign rally in Florida on Friday, he also mentioned his previous national security decisions and took potshots at the Iranian leadership. US President Donald Trump. (REUTERS/File) "We may do another little Epic Fury, or they'll agree,” Trump said as reported by Fox News. "If they're smart, they'll just say, 'Let's get down to business.' But, you know, I doubt they'll do that because perhaps they're not smart,” he added.

Deep Dive Could the US strike Iran this weekend? What could prompt Trump to launch another strike on Iran? Is the US still open to a diplomatic deal with Iran?

In February, the US military and Israel jointly carried out strikes on Iran under ‘Operation Epic Fury’. The strikes led to the killing of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with his family members. Referring to previous military action, Trump said, “We obliterated Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity with Operation Midnight Hammer. We defeated them militarily, financially and otherwise, and now we are ensuring it's done.” Trump's remarks came after a US diplomat suggested that fresh strikes on Iran could take place soon. When asked about the possibility of such an operation earlier, Trump had said he was unaware of any plans.