Turkey, Qatar, Pak, and Indonesia sign defence accord, aim to expand collaboration

Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan, and Indonesia have signed a defence cooperation agreement on Wednesday aimed at strengthening military capabilities and expanding collaboration, the Turkish Defence Ministry said. Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan, and Indonesia sign an agreement aimed at boosting defence cooperation and strengthening defensive capabilities, in Doha, Qatar. (REUTERS)

The four countries signed the "Badr Memorandum of Understanding" in Doha, signalling their intention to deepen defence ties and build stronger partnerships, according to the ministry, news agency Reuters reported.

"The agreement holds substantial economic importance," the ministry said, highlighting plans to expand cooperation in military production, technical training, research and development, and capability-building.

The initiative will draw on the four countries' respective military production strengths to improve integration, expand defence industrial capacity, and meet the requirements of allied and friendly nations, the ministry added.

"By leveraging the unique military production capabilities of each country, the initiative will facilitate cooperation and integration, enhance defense industrial capacities, and enable the fulfillment of the needs of allied and friendly nations," it added.

Turkey, a NATO member with the alliance's second-largest army and a developed defence industry, has supported efforts by Gulf countries, including Qatar, to strengthen their defences amid the Iran war. Ankara also maintains a military base in Qatar.

In August, Turkey signed a mutual defence pact with nuclear-armed Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, stipulating that an attack on one party would be considered an attack on all. Ankara also maintains close defence industry ties with Indonesia.

The ministry said the Badr agreement would strengthen links between the countries' defence sectors and promote joint efforts to advance security and shared strategic goals, according to Reuters.

Haluk Gorgun, head of Turkey's Defence Industry Presidency, described the accord as the basis for "strategic cooperation" in joint production and technology development.

"Technology sharing, joint development and strengthening domestic production capabilities lie at the heart of the sustainable defence industry. As Turkey, we value partnerships that go beyond off-the-shelf procurement models, that foster the development of a nation’s own human capital and industrial infrastructure," Gorgun said.

He added that Ankara expected the agreement to turn the complementary strengths of the four countries into concrete projects.

"We believe that the Badr Memorandum of Understanding will contribute to transforming the complementary capabilities of Qatar, Pakistan, Indonesia, and Turkey into concrete projects," he said.