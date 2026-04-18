Trump expands claim, says he stopped 10 wars including Iran and Lebanon

"I ended eight wars, but if we add Iran and Lebanon, that will be 10 wars ended and many, many millions of lives saved. Think of how many lives we've saved," he added.

While speaking at the Turning Point USA event, Trump once again claimed that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan. “I am the peacemaker. I am the one who settled eight wars. I settled a war that would have killed 30 to 50 million people, India-Pakistan,” news agency ANI reported.

US President Donald Trump on Friday expanded on his previous claim of "stopping eight wars", saying if he were to include the war in Iran and Lebanon, it would be "10 wars" that he has stopped.

Trump has earlier, many a times claimed that he has stopped eight wars, including, India-Pakistan, Kosovo-Serbia, Israel-Iran, Egypt-Ethiopia, Armenia-Azerbaijan, and Congo-Rwanda. Trump also said he “deserved” a Nobel Prize for doing so.

'Great, brilliant day for the world', says Trump On the Hormuz row, the US president said it is going to be a "great and brilliant day for the world because Iran has just announced that the Strait of Hormuz is fully open and ready for business and full passage."

Also Read: ‘Paper tiger NATO’ to ‘pretty good news on Iran’: Trump's top 10 remarks after Tehran reopens Strait of Hormuz

"But the naval blockade with the greatest navy in the world, from the greatest military the world has ever seen, we built it. During my first term, we built it... We'll remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete and fully signed."

He added that the process should go very quickly as most of the points are already negotiated and agreed to. "The USA will get all the nuclear dust," he said, "adding that we will get it anyway."

"We're going to get it by going in with Iran, with lots of excavators. We need the biggest excavators you can imagine. But we're going in together with Iran, we're going to get it, and we're going to take it back home to the USA."

He reiterated his view that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.

Trump also hailed his leadership, saying "we achieved what everyone said was impossible," referring to the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon..

"That hasn't taken place in 78 years...Our deal with Iran is not tied to Lebanon but we will make Lebanon great again," he said.

"It's about time, it's about time we did. The world has forgotten them, they're good people who have lived like hell for a long time. Hopefully the situation with Hezbollah will straighten out quickly."

Trump hails Pakistan The US president hailed Pakistan and the country's prime minister and field marshal, calling them "two fantastic people" for helping with Iran. He also expressed thanks to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait for their courage.

Also Read: Trump made ‘7 false claims in 1 hour’: Iran on US’ peace deal narrative

"They've been amazing, they've all helped tremendously, and it took courage for them.. not easy, they were living with what they call the bully of the Middle East. Iran was the bully of the Middle East. It's not easy living with a bully," he said.

Trump also spoke about Charlie Kirk, the right-wing activist and popular Trump ally, who was assassinated last year in September. Calling Kirk his friend and an amazing guy, the president said that the shooter thought by "silencing" his voice, he could kill an entire giant movement.

"But standing here today, it's clear to see that Charlie's voice is not silenced, it's roaring louder than before," Trump said.