 Trump says will use military to protect US border | world news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 03, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Trump says will use military to protect US border

The US President said he had discussed the idea with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

world Updated: Apr 03, 2018 23:30 IST
US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump. (Reuters Photo)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he planned to use US military forces to protect the nation’s southern border with Mexico until there is a border wall and “proper security.”

“We are going to be doing things militarily,” Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that he had discussed the idea with US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

tags

more from world
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature