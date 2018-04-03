Trump says will use military to protect US border
The US President said he had discussed the idea with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.world Updated: Apr 03, 2018 23:30 IST
Reuters, Washington
President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he planned to use US military forces to protect the nation’s southern border with Mexico until there is a border wall and “proper security.”
“We are going to be doing things militarily,” Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that he had discussed the idea with US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.