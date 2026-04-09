Trump sets ultimatum for Europe, seeks military commitments from allies in Strait of Hormuz

United States President Donald Trump has stepped up pressure on his European allies to commit military forces in the Strait of Hormuz, ahead of talks with Iran on Friday. This comes even as the White House is considering the withdrawal of US troops out of NATO countries. (REUTERS)

According to two diplomats cited by Reuters news agency, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has informed European leaders that the US President is expecting concrete commitments for Hormuz regarding the deployment of warships or other military capabilities from Europe in the next few days.

This was followed by Trump's post on Truth Social, wherein he stated that NATO would not “understand anything” without pressure upon them.

“None of these people, including our own, very disappointing, NATO, understood anything unless they have pressure placed upon them!!!” Trump said on Truth Social.

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Trump considering pulling out troops from NATO countries opposing war This comes even as the White House is considering the withdrawal of US troops out of North Atlantic Treaty Organization member countries who were allegedly unhelpful to the US during Iran war.

These troops would then be sent to countries who were more supporting as a form of punitive measure for some members of the alliance, the Wall Street Journal reported.

However, this is an improvement from Trump's earlier threat of withdrawing US from the NATO alliance entirely. The new plan has been circulated and has gained support from senior members of the Trump administration in recent weeks.

The US President has, over the past few weeks, slammed NATO, saying he was “disappointed” in the alliance, with countries have refused to help America in the conflict. Trump threatened that he would “remember” which nations had refused help, while also saying that US no longer needed it.

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‘No payment whatsoever’: EU slams Hormuz toll idea Meanwhile, the European Union said Thursday that freedom of navigation must be ensured in the Strait of Hormuz with “no payment or toll whatsoever”, AFP reported.

“International law provides for the freedom of navigation, which means... basically no payment or toll whatsoever,” European Commission spokesman Anouar El Anouni told a press conference in Brussels. Anouni said that the freedom of navigation is a “public good.”

This comes even as Iran has agreed to reopen the waterway during the two-week truce with US and Israel, but has also proposed the idea of a toll system, allowing it to fund its reconstruction. Trump had earlier suggested that the US and Iran could run the system as a “joint venture”. However, the White House recently asked for the strait to be reopened without any such restrictions.