Trump vs Macron escalates: US president shares private text amid tiff over Gaza, Greenland and tariffs

While a statement from Macron's office is awaited, a source close to the President told news agency AFP that the text is authentic.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump shared a text which has been attributed to Macron. In the chain, the French President has stated that he does not know why Trump is going after Greenland.

Adding to the tiff with France, US president Donald Trump has shared an alleged private text from French president Emmanuel Macron. This text, which Trump shared on Truth Social, comes amid the US president's pursuit for Greenland.

The text, as shared by Trump, reads the following message from Macron: "My friend, we are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things in Iran. I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland."

The text chain, allegedly from the French president, went on to propose a G7 meeting after the Davos summit and a dinner in Paris to discuss further.

France, along with other European nations, has openly rejected the US' statements on Greenland and the US' plan to takeover the territory. However, the feud escalated after Emmanuel Macron declined an invitation from Trump to join the “Board of Peace” for Gaza.

Trump vs Macron | What led to the row France's concern regarding Trump's demand for Greenland - Paris, along with other European allies has repeatedly raised their concerns regarding a potential US takeover of Greenland. The concerns have materialised into preparedness, with France and NATO countries sending troops to Greenland for military exercises.

The tiff escalated after the French foreign ministry mocked US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's justification of why Trump wants Greenland. The Trump administration has stated that it wants Greenland for national security and to counter any threat from Russia and China.

Bessent added that in order to safeguard Greenland from any future threat, they must make the island a part of the US now.

In response to this, France's foreign ministry took to X and said "If there were a fire someday, firefighters would intervene — so better burn the house now."

"If a shark might attack someday, intervention would follow — so better eat the lifeguard now. If there were a crash someday, damage would occur — so better ram the car now," wrote the French Response, the official response account of the foreign ministry.