Trump warns to ‘blow up’ anyone who approaches Iran's enriched uranium as US keeps watchful eye

President Donald Trump on Sunday said that US is closely monitoring Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium, adding that Washington would know if anyone approached the site and will “blow them up.” President Donald Trump on Sunday said that US is closely monitoring Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium, (Bloomberg)

"We'll get that at some point... We have it surveilled. I did a thing called Space Force, and they are watching that... If anybody got near the place, we will know about it — and we'll blow them up," Trump said.

Talking in an interview with Sharyl Attkisson, Trump said that the US will know if anyone goes near the enriched uranium. “If somebody walked in, they (Space Force) can tell you his name, address, his badge number,” Trump said.

Follow for live updates on US-Iran war

Talking about the Iran war status, Trump said that the country is militarily defeated. “They have no navy, no air force, they have no anti-aircraft weaponry, no leaders,” he said.

He added that Iran continues to make and break a deal, but they are militarily defeated. He claimed that if the US left Iran today, it would take them 20 years to rebuild.

Trump says US operations on Iran not done yet On being asked whether the combat operations in Iran are over, Trump said that the US is not done yet. “We could go in for two more weeks,” he said, adding that the US had probably destroyed 70 per cent of the targets.

“It will just be final touches…but even if we don't do that, it would take them 20 years to rebuild.”

US President said that they cannot let Iran have access to nuclear weapons, calling them “crazy.” He said that if he hadn't terminated the Iran nuclear deal, Iran would have used the weapon on Israel and the Middle East. Trump was referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was achieved under the Obama administration and signed in 2015.