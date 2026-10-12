Trump’s oceans? US President wants to rename either Atlantic or Pacific

US President Donald Trump has said he wants to rename an ocean and a river before he leaves office in 2029. He floated the idea of renaming either the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean as “Ocean of the Americas” or “Trump Ocean”, the Washington Post reported.

US President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. (Bloomberg)

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He made the remarks at a campaign rally in Clarksville, Tennessee while invoking his earlier decision of renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America and Lake Ontario as Lake America.

He said he now wanted to change the name of a river and an ocean before leaving office in 2028.

Also Read | 'Trump Ocean'? Trump floats renaming Atlantic or Pacific by 2028

Change river and ocean name before leaving office

“We’ve got the Gulf, we’ve got a beautiful lake, and now somebody said, ‘You need a river,’” Trump said. “So we need a river and we need an ocean. So I was thinking either the Atlantic or the Pacific. We call it Trump Ocean, or Ocean of the Americas. Something like that,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Last year, Trump announced that he had renamed the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, a move that triggered a diplomatic row with Mexico. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last year, Trump announced that he had renamed the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, a move that triggered a diplomatic row with Mexico. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier in August, he said he had renamed Lake Ontario, which sits between New York state and Canada, as Lake America.

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US-Canada tensions and the move

The move came amid trade tensions between the US and Canada.

Subsequently, Google and Apple updated their mapping and location services to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” and Lake Ontario to “Lake America” for US users, following US government designations from the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS).

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Over the past few months, amid the West Asia conflict, Trump has also floated the idea of renaming the Strait of Hormuz as the “Trump Strait”.

He has posted images on Truth Social showing the strait renamed as “Trump Strait”.

During his rally on Saturday, Trump said there are two US rives he will not rename: the Mississippi and the Hudson.

“No, before I get out, I think we should have an ocean and we need a great river. Now, I’m not changing the name of the Mississippi. I love Mis. we won that state by so much.”

He added, “I don’t want to change the name of the Hudson River. Henry Hudson, he did a good job sailing up that sucker a long time ago.”

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