IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump's account
US President Donald Trump(AP File Photo)
US President Donald Trump(AP File Photo)
world news

Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump's account

Twitter announced the ban two days after Trump was initially suspended for posting a series of tweets that misled users about the presidential election results, and appeared to encourage violent rioters who had mobbed the US Capitol.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:06 AM IST

Twitter Inc. has permanently banned US President Donald Trump’s personal account for breaking its rules against glorifying violence, marking the most high-profile punishment the social-media company has ever imposed and the end of Trump’s relationship with his favorite social media megaphone.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company wrote in a blog post on Friday.

Also Read | Donald Trump, increasingly isolated, lashes out at Mike Pence: Report

The San Francisco-based company announced the ban two days after Trump was initially suspended for posting a series of tweets that misled users about the presidential election results, and appeared to encourage violent rioters who had mobbed the US Capitol. One included a video message of Trump expressing love for the insurgents and calling the election “fraudulent.”

Twitter had demanded that Trump delete three offending tweets, and warned at the time that he would be permanently banned for subsequent rules violations. His account, which had more than 88 million followers, was restored Thursday. Trump’s posts on Friday included a tweet saying he wouldn’t attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration -- and Twitter determined the tweets violated the company’s policies when “read in the context of broader events in the country.”

“The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!” Trump posted earlier Friday.

The company said this was an indication that the president planned to continue supporting and empowering those who believe he won the November election. “Plans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter, including a proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021,” Twitter wrote.

Twitter said it reviewed the tweets given “the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks.” The company’s shares slipped about 2.6% in extended trading. The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the permanent ban.

Trump’s suspension ends what has been the most controversial relationship Twitter has ever had with one of its users. Trump often used his account to verbally attack opponents and spread misinformation in ways that broke the social network’s rules. In some cases, Twitter created new rules specifically to accommodate the president’s reckless tweeting, including a special policy for world leaders, which put their rule-breaking tweets behind a filter instead of removing them entirely. The company had begun to take a tougher stance on Trump’s tweets in recent months, especially on posts about Black Lives Matter protests and unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.

After Trump’s temporary suspension earlier this week, many critics and civil rights advocates voiced concern that Twitter hadn’t gone far enough. That group included many Twitter employees, who delivered a letter to Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey Friday demanding the service remove Trump entirely.

“We do not believe these actions are sufficient,” employees wrote of Twitter’s temporary ban, according to a copy of the letter published by the Washington Post. Earlier on Friday, the group SumOfUs which fights for change at powerful companies, parked a boat on the water outside of Dorsey’s San Francisco home demanding Twitter ban Trump. Dorsey hasn’t made any public comment about the activity on his network this week. Executives have said that Dorsey generally lets such decisions fall to Twitter’s top policy executive, Vijaya Gadde.

Trump supporters have long accused social networks of overstepping in their efforts to police user content. Many have declared their intention to move from Twitter to Parler Inc., a social network that bills itself as the home of free speech.

“Disgusting. Big Tech wants to cancel all 75M @realDonaldTrump supporters,” wrote Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller, on Twitter. “If you don’t think they’re coming for you next, you’re wrong.”

Trump, meanwhile, will retain control of the Twitter account @POTUS until inauguration on Jan. 20. That account, which belongs to the office of the president, has about 33 million followers, less than half that of his @realDonaldTrump personal account.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

US president Donald Trump said he will not attend Biden’s inauguration ceremony on January 20.(REUTERS)
US president Donald Trump said he will not attend Biden’s inauguration ceremony on January 20.(REUTERS)
world news

US president Donald Trump will not attend Biden’s inauguration ceremony on January 20

By Associated Press | Washington
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 09:50 PM IST
US president Donald Trump will not attend Biden’s inauguration ceremony on January 20
READ FULL STORY
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg
world news

Donald Trump prepares pardon list for aides and family, and maybe himself

By Bloomberg | Posted by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Trump is hoping to announce the pardons on January 19m his final full day in office. However, biggest question facing his legal team may be whether he has the authority to pardon himself.
READ FULL STORY
US President Donald Trump speaks in Washington, January 6, 2021(REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump speaks in Washington, January 6, 2021(REUTERS)
editorials

The destructive legacy of Donald Trump | HT Editorial

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 07:40 PM IST
The US has witnessed one of the darkest days in its history. Hold the president accountable
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Head of Pontianak Basarnas, Yopi, gives a speech during a conference after Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182 lost contact after taking off, according to local media at Supadio Airport, Kubu Raya, West Kalimantan Province, Indonesia,(Reuters)
Head of Pontianak Basarnas, Yopi, gives a speech during a conference after Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182 lost contact after taking off, according to local media at Supadio Airport, Kubu Raya, West Kalimantan Province, Indonesia,(Reuters)
world news

62 passengers, crew aboard Indonesia plane suspected to have crashed

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 07:07 PM IST
Indonesian Transport Minister Budi Karya told a news conference that 62 people had been aboard, including 12 crew. Another official had said earlier there were 56 passengers and six crew.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some of the Republicans have also indicated that they would consider the article of impeachment against President Donald Trump.(AP)
Some of the Republicans have also indicated that they would consider the article of impeachment against President Donald Trump.(AP)
world news

US lawmakers argue why Trump must be removed with only a few days left in office

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:55 PM IST
The progressive caucus of Congressional Democrats has been at the forefront of the demand to remove Trump for allegedly inciting his aggressive supporters on Wednesday to storm the Capitol.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a virtual news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain January 7, 2021. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a virtual news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain January 7, 2021. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
world news

UK rolls out 'Act like you’ve got it' drive amid 'alarming' Covid-19 spike

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:28 PM IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson took to social media to urge people to strictly follow the stay-at-home lockdown as the disease continues to spread at an “alarming rate”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to reporters a day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump occupied the Capitol, during a news conference in Washington, U.S., January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to reporters a day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump occupied the Capitol, during a news conference in Washington, U.S., January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott (REUTERS)
world news

Nancy Pelosi moves cautiously against Trump as Biden focuses on agenda

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:19 PM IST
Pelosi said she’s instructed the House Rules Committee to be ready to move forward with an impeachment case, but she stopped short of saying that would be brought for a vote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has previously announced emergency help for the economy worth 280 billion pounds, including a massive job protection scheme.(Reuters)
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has previously announced emergency help for the economy worth 280 billion pounds, including a massive job protection scheme.(Reuters)
world news

UK's Rishi Sunak looking to delay tax rises

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Sunak has also rejected calls to extend a temporary cut to taxes on property purchases, known as stamp duty, that is due to expire at the end of March.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A picture taken on January 9, 2021, shows a cars crossing the Qatari side of the Abu Samrah border into Saudi Arabia following the opening of crossings between the two countries.(AFP)
A picture taken on January 9, 2021, shows a cars crossing the Qatari side of the Abu Samrah border into Saudi Arabia following the opening of crossings between the two countries.(AFP)
world news

First Qatari vehicles cross border into Saudi after Gulf detente

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:50 PM IST
So far no flights have resumed between Qatar and the four Arab states. Qatar Airways on Thursday began re-routing some of its flights through Saudi airspace.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan (Reuters)
Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan (Reuters)
world news

Chaos in Pak Senate over arrest of PDM workers

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:45 PM IST
"The opposition's movement was being taken as anti-state by the government, despite the fact that no opposition party had resorted to any illegal activity to move the PDM protest forward," said Sassui Palijo of Pakistan People's Party (PPP).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump’s supporters shocked the world by storming the US Capitol complex(AP)
Trump’s supporters shocked the world by storming the US Capitol complex(AP)
world news

US Capitol Hill violence: Chicago police union head apologises for defending mob

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:03 PM IST
“I certainly would never justify any attacks on citizens, democracy or law enforcement,” John Catanzara wrote in a statement on Facebook.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An earthquake struck off the northeastern coast of Taiwan.(PTI)
An earthquake struck off the northeastern coast of Taiwan.(PTI)
world news

5.7 magnitude quake strikes Taiwan, no immediate reports of damage

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:31 PM IST
The quake, which briefly shook buildings in the capital, had a depth of 72.2 km (44.9 miles).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescuers and volunteers take part in a search operation after an avalanche hit a ski resort in the Siberian city of Norilsk, Russia.(Reuters)
Rescuers and volunteers take part in a search operation after an avalanche hit a ski resort in the Siberian city of Norilsk, Russia.(Reuters)
world news

3 killed by avalanche at Siberian ski resort

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:14 PM IST
Russia's Investigative Committee has opened an investigation into an alleged breach of safety rules at the mountain ski resort.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This file photo taken over Tangerang on March 18, 2013 shows a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-300, a similar model to the Indonesian airline's Boeing 737-500 operating as flight SJY182 that lost contact during a flight from Jakarta to Pontianak on January 9, 2021. (AP)
This file photo taken over Tangerang on March 18, 2013 shows a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-300, a similar model to the Indonesian airline's Boeing 737-500 operating as flight SJY182 that lost contact during a flight from Jakarta to Pontianak on January 9, 2021. (AP)
world news

Indonesian Sriwijaya Air plane loses contact after taking off from Jakarta

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:42 PM IST
The aircraft is a 27-year-old Boeing 737-500, according to registration details included in the tracking data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump could become the first president in the history of the United States to be impeached twice.(AP)
US President Donald Trump could become the first president in the history of the United States to be impeached twice.(AP)
world news

Explained: How Trump could be impeached again within days

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:35 PM IST
While constitutional experts are divided on the possibility of Senate trial after president’s tenure ends, Trump could be barred from ever holding public office if the upper chamber convicts him on the article of impeachment pursued by the House.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Trace Together contact-tracing phone app(Bloomberg)
The Trace Together contact-tracing phone app(Bloomberg)
world news

Singapore to legislate on contact-trace data use for crimes

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:33 PM IST
Singapore’s government plans to create urgent legislation to formalize the use of virus contact-tracing data in investigations of serious crimes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamala Harris has named her Chief of Staff, Domestic Policy Advisor and National Security Advisor -- an all-women team(AP)
Kamala Harris has named her Chief of Staff, Domestic Policy Advisor and National Security Advisor -- an all-women team(AP)
world news

Need to build back US economy better so that it lifts up everyone: Kamala Harris

By Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Speaking to reporters in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday, Harris said that building back the economy means providing access to capital for small business owners, the economic engines of the neighbourhoods, so that they can create the jobs that are in the communities and help communities thrive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Out on bail and facing a raft of criminal charges related to pro-government protests that broke out in 2019, the former lawmaker left Hong Kong for Denmark on November 30.(Reuters file photo)
Out on bail and facing a raft of criminal charges related to pro-government protests that broke out in 2019, the former lawmaker left Hong Kong for Denmark on November 30.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Hong Kong warns probe against those who help pro-democracy protesters escape

By Harshit Sabarwal | ANI, Hong Kong
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:03 PM IST
South China Morning Post citing Danish reports, reported that the government was also examining the possibility of extraditing politicians Uffe Elbaek and Katarina Ammitzboll, as they had helped Hui head to Denmark at the end of November.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP