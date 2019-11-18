e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

Two US chemistry professors arrested for cooking meth at university

The arrests drew comparisons to the central character in the hit TV series “Breaking Bad,” in which a high school chemistry teacher began making methamphetamine

world Updated: Nov 18, 2019 08:03 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Arkadelphia, ARK
Officials say two chemistry professors in Arkansas have been arrested on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine and using drug paraphernalia. In the photo: Dr. Bradley Rowland (right), Dr. Terry Bateman (left).
Officials say two chemistry professors in Arkansas have been arrested on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine and using drug paraphernalia. In the photo: Dr. Bradley Rowland (right), Dr. Terry Bateman (left).(AP file photo)
         

Two Arkansas college chemistry professors have been arrested on charges of making meth, in an apparent case of life imitating art.

The Clark County sheriff’s office says Henderson State University professors Terry David Bateman and Bradley Allen Rowland were arrested Friday on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine and using drug paraphernalia.

It wasn’t clear if they remained in jail Sunday, and a jail official said he couldn’t give out that information.

Tina Hall, a spokeswoman for the Arkadelphia-based school, says Bateman and Rowland have been on administrative leave since Oct. 11.

She says three days earlier, police investigated a report of a chemical odor in the campus science center. She says the building reopened Oct. 29 after a company filtered the air.

The arrests drew comparisons to the central character in the hit TV series “Breaking Bad,” in which a high school chemistry teacher began making methamphetamine.

tags
top news
Inside the Shiv Sena-BJP split: Cracks appeared before Lok Sabha polls
Inside the Shiv Sena-BJP split: Cracks appeared before Lok Sabha polls
Winter Session of Parliament starts today, govt-opposition face-off likely on economy, J-K
Winter Session of Parliament starts today, govt-opposition face-off likely on economy, J-K
Sharad Pawar-Sonia Gandhi meet on fate of alliance with Sena today
Sharad Pawar-Sonia Gandhi meet on fate of alliance with Sena today
Muslim bodies will seek Ayodhya verdict review
Muslim bodies will seek Ayodhya verdict review
Rajya Sabha’s importance grows as polity becomes more diverse
Rajya Sabha’s importance grows as polity becomes more diverse
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
De facto stay on entry of women to Sabarimala: Kerala law minister A K Balan
De facto stay on entry of women to Sabarimala: Kerala law minister A K Balan
Mint Visionaries: Bill Gates talks to Rishad Premji about climate change, AI
Mint Visionaries: Bill Gates talks to Rishad Premji about climate change, AI
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News