Two arrested for online death threats against Trudeau

Toronto: Canadian law enforcement has arrested two persons in connection with online death threats targeting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Justin Trudeau arrives at a Ukraine Compact initiative on the sidelines of the NATO Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Centre in Washington, DC, on July 11. (AFP)

The arrests were announced in a release on Monday from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s (RCMP) Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET), Northwest Region.

On June 6, 23-year-old Mason John Baker, 23, a resident of Calgary in Alberta, was charged with uttering threats. On May 10, 2024, INSET had received information that a user of the social media platform X, had allegedly posted threats to kill Trudeau, the release stated.

On June 13, 67-year-old Garry Belzevick, 67, a resident of Edmonton, was arrested for allegedly uttering similar threats against Trudeau. Those alleged threats, in a YouTube post that INSET learnt about on June 7, were directed not just at Trudeau but also Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh.

“In the digital age, where so many interactions occur online and are perceived to be anonymous, there is a belief that virtual actions and words do not have consequences. When these virtual actions or words cross the boundaries of Charter-protected speech and constitute criminal activity, police will investigate thoroughly to hold those responsible accountable,” Inspector Matthew Johnson, Acting Officer in Charge of RCMP Federal Policing INSET, Northwest Region, said.

As part of its protective mandate, the RCMP is responsible for safeguarding designated Canadians and select foreign diplomatic personnel residing in Canada as well as visiting Internationally Protected Person or IPPs.

“The security environment in which public figures operate continues to evolve both within Canada and abroad, and we recognize this is a time for increased vigilance,” the release noted.

Following the attempt to assassinate former American Preident Donald Trump, during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 16, Canadian law enforcement has also been more watchful of political violence.

After the attack on Trump, Canada’s Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said he had discussed the matter with the RCMP Commissioner and the Director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service. In a post on X at the time, he said, “They have assured me that they are exercising increased vigilance.”