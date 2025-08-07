Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

UAE denies 'false' Sudan claim of destroying Emirati plane carrying mercenaries

AFP |
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 06:51 pm IST

Sudan has been locked in a war between its army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April of 2023.

The United Arab Emirates rejected on Thursday an announcement from Sudan's armed forces saying they had destroyed an Emirati plane carrying Colombian mercenaries.

A woman walks past motorists driving near heavily-damaged buildings in the Lamab suburb on the southwestern outskirts of Sudan's capital Khartoum on July 30(AFP)
A woman walks past motorists driving near heavily-damaged buildings in the Lamab suburb on the southwestern outskirts of Sudan's capital Khartoum on July 30(AFP)

Sudan has been locked in a war between its army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April of 2023, with the military long accusing Abu Dhabi of supporting its rival.

On Wednesday, army-aligned state TV said at least 40 people were killed when Sudan's air force struck an Emirati aircraft transporting mercenaries as it landed at a paramilitary-controlled airport in the war-torn Darfur region.

"These unfounded allegations... are entirely false, lack any evidentiary basis, and represent a continuation of (Sudan's) ongoing campaign of disinformation and deflection," a UAE official told AFP.

A Sudanese military source, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, had said the UAE plane "was bombed and completely destroyed" at Darfur's Nyala airport.

State TV said the aircraft had taken off from an airbase in the Gulf, carrying dozens of foreign fighters and military equipment intended for the RSF, which controls nearly all of Darfur.

Nyala airport has recently come under repeated air strikes by the Sudanese army.

The army, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has accused the UAE of supplying advanced weaponry, including drones, to the RSF via the airport.

Abu Dhabi denies the accusations, despite numerous reports from UN experts, US political officials and international organisations.

"It is particularly significant that it is one of the warring parties making these allegations as it is directly involved in the hostilities and has every incentive to manipulate the narrative," the UAE official said Thursday.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Tsunami Warning Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Tsunami Warning Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / UAE denies 'false' Sudan claim of destroying Emirati plane carrying mercenaries
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On