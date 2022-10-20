UK PM Liz Truss urges focus on 'priorities' after 'difficult day'
Published on Oct 20, 2022 04:58 PM IST
UK political crisis: "The prime minister acknowledges yesterday was a difficult day," the spokesman said after Liz Truss faced opposition jibes.
AFP |
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss recognises she just had a "difficult day", but wants the government to focus on its priorities, her official spokesman said Thursday.
"The prime minister acknowledges yesterday was a difficult day," the spokesman said after Truss faced opposition jibes, MPs' rebellion and the resignation of a key minister. Truss wants the government to focus "less on politics" and more on "delivering priorities", he added.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics