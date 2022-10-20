Home / World News / UK PM Liz Truss urges focus on 'priorities' after 'difficult day'

UK PM Liz Truss urges focus on 'priorities' after 'difficult day'

world news
Published on Oct 20, 2022 04:58 PM IST

UK political crisis: "The prime minister acknowledges yesterday was a difficult day," the spokesman said after Liz Truss faced opposition jibes.

Liz Truss: Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss.(AFP)
Liz Truss: Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss.(AFP)
AFP |

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss recognises she just had a "difficult day", but wants the government to focus on its priorities, her official spokesman said Thursday.

"The prime minister acknowledges yesterday was a difficult day," the spokesman said after Truss faced opposition jibes, MPs' rebellion and the resignation of a key minister. Truss wants the government to focus "less on politics" and more on "delivering priorities", he added.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uk government
uk government

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out