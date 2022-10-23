UK PM race LIVE: Will lead with integrity, Rishi Sunak says declaring candidacy

Rishi Sunak has formally entered the Tory leadership contest to become Britain's next prime minister which began following Liz Truss' resignation this week.

Rishi Sunak said Britain faced a "profound economic crisis", announcing his candidacy and the outcome of the current race "will decide whether the next generation of British people will have more opportunities than the last".

“I want to fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country,” Rishi Sunak asserted.

“There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I lead and I will work day in and day out to get the job done,” he added.