Home / World News / UK PM race LIVE: Will lead with integrity, Rishi Sunak says declaring candidacy
Live

UK PM race LIVE: Will lead with integrity, Rishi Sunak says declaring candidacy

world news
Updated on Oct 23, 2022 05:12 PM IST

UK Prime Minister Race LIVE: Rishi Sunak said Britain faced a "profound economic crisis", announcing his candidacy.

UK PM Race LIVE Updates: Britain's former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Conservative MP, Rishi Sunak.
UK PM Race LIVE Updates: Britain's former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Conservative MP, Rishi Sunak.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni
OPEN APP

Rishi Sunak has formally entered the Tory leadership contest to become Britain's next prime minister which began following Liz Truss' resignation this week. 

Rishi Sunak said Britain faced a "profound economic crisis", announcing his candidacy and the outcome of the current race "will decide whether the next generation of British people will have more opportunities than the last".

“I want to fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country,” Rishi Sunak asserted.

“There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I lead and I will work day in and day out to get the job done,” he added. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 23, 2022 05:08 PM IST

    UK PM race LIVE: Who is Rishi Sunak? Indian-origin MP who could become UK's next PM

    Indian-origin Rishi Sunak has announced his bid to become the next prime minister of UK following his leadership rival Liz Truss' exit from the position. As the country faces an economic crisis, former UK chancellor Rishi Sunak became one of the favourites to replace Liz Truss. Read more

  • Oct 23, 2022 04:53 PM IST

    UK PM race LIVE: Rishi Sunak, UK PM candidate, has net worth of 730 million pounds

    Indian-origin Rishi Sunak who announced his candidacy for the position of Britain's next prime minister is one of the richest people in the country. As Rishi Sunak announced that he would be running for the position again, after being defeated by Liz Truss, his wealth has come back into the spotlight as UK faces an extreme economic crisis. Read more

  • Oct 23, 2022 04:41 PM IST

    UK PM race LIVE: Chloe Smith backs Rishi Sunak

    Chloe Smith, the Work and Pensions Secretary, has backed Rishi Sunak for the UK PM's position. 

    "I intend to back Rishi to be prime minister, acting in the national interest and achieving the stability and opportunity that our nation needs," Chloe Smith said.

  • Oct 23, 2022 04:29 PM IST

    UK PM race LIVE: Grant Shapps, the new Home Secretary, backs Rishi Sunak

    Grant Shapps, UK's new Home Secretary, backs Rishi Sunak.

  • Oct 23, 2022 04:25 PM IST

    Rishi Sunak announces his bid to be UK’s next PM: Full statement

    Indian-origin Rishi Sunak, former UK Chancellor who lost his bid for leadership against Liz Truss last month, said he will stand in the contest to replace her. Read here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rishi sunak boris johnson

Russia withdraws officers from annexed Kherson: Military think tank

world news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 04:49 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: To delay the Ukrainian counteroffensive as the Russians complete their retreat, Moscow has left newly mobilized, inexperienced forces on the other side of the wide river.

Russia-Ukraine War: Civilians evacuated from the Russian-controlled city of Kherso.(Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: Civilians evacuated from the Russian-controlled city of Kherso.(Reuters)

Video: Russian military plane crashes into building in Siberia, 2 pilots die

world news
Updated on Oct 23, 2022 04:46 PM IST

Irkutsk governor Igor Kobzev said the plane crashed into a two-storey house in the city.

Russian military plane crashed into a residential building.(Twitter)
Russian military plane crashed into a residential building.(Twitter)

UK PM race LIVE: Will lead with integrity, Rishi Sunak says declaring candidacy

world news
Updated on Oct 23, 2022 05:12 PM IST

UK Prime Minister Race LIVE: Rishi Sunak said Britain faced a "profound economic crisis", announcing his candidacy.

UK PM Race LIVE Updates: Britain's former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Conservative MP, Rishi Sunak.(AFP)
UK PM Race LIVE Updates: Britain's former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Conservative MP, Rishi Sunak.(AFP)

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

world news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 04:19 PM IST

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy: Akshata Murthy met Rishi Sunak while they were studying together at Stanford university.

Rishi Sunak: Former British chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy.(Reuters / File Photo)
Rishi Sunak: Former British chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy.(Reuters / File Photo)

Rishi Sunak, UK PM candidate, has net worth of 730 million pounds

world news
Updated on Oct 23, 2022 05:11 PM IST

Rishi Sunak: With his wife, Akshata Murty, Rishi Sunak has a combined fortune of £730 million, Sunday Times 'Rich List' notes.

Rishi Sunak Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. (Reuters)
Rishi Sunak Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. (Reuters)

Who is Rishi Sunak? Indian-origin MP who could become UK's next PM

world news
Updated on Oct 23, 2022 03:42 PM IST

Rishi Sunak: Rishi Sunak is an Oxford University and Stanford graduate and is married to Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s daughter Akshata Murty.

Rishi Sunak: Rishi Sunak, UK member of parliament, departs his home in London.(Bloomberg)
Rishi Sunak: Rishi Sunak, UK member of parliament, departs his home in London.(Bloomberg)

Women's participation in peace talks declined, setback amid global unrest: UN

world news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 03:41 PM IST

The UN report underlines the ways to counter the impact of reversed generational gains in women’s rights in conflict-affected countries, global peace and security.

Protesters march in solidarity with protesters in Iran in front of the White House in Washington, DC following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's on September 16, three days after she was arrested by morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women. (AFP)
Protesters march in solidarity with protesters in Iran in front of the White House in Washington, DC following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's on September 16, three days after she was arrested by morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women. (AFP)

Rishi Sunak announces his bid to be UK’s next PM: Full statement

world news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 03:21 PM IST

Rishi Sunak: “I want to fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country,” Rishi Sunak said in a tweet on Sunday.

Rishi Sunak: Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak will again contest the election for the British PM.(ANI pic service)
Rishi Sunak: Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak will again contest the election for the British PM.(ANI pic service)

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak will run for UK PM's post: 'Want to fix economy'

world news
Updated on Oct 23, 2022 03:37 PM IST

Rishi Sunak UK PM: With this, Rishi Sunak- former chancellor- makes his second bid in months to lead the UK.

Rishi Sunak: Britain's former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Conservative MP, Rishi Sunak leaves his home in London.(AFP)
Rishi Sunak: Britain's former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Conservative MP, Rishi Sunak leaves his home in London.(AFP)

No deal with Rishi Sunak for UK PM race, Boris Johnson has told backers: Report

world news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 03:06 PM IST

Boris Johnson: Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak held face-to-face talks in London as they appear to be the top contenders to become the next prime minister of UK.

Boris Johnson: Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen.(Reuters File)
Boris Johnson: Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen.(Reuters File)

Xi secures historic third term as China’s leader

world news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 03:06 PM IST

Xi is now set for at least another five year term, with China watchers saying it’s possible for him to remain the country’s leader indefinitely

China's President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening session of the 20th Chinese Communist Party's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on October 16. (AFP)
China's President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening session of the 20th Chinese Communist Party's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on October 16. (AFP)

Ukraine arrests Boguslaev one of its 'richest men' over Russia links: Report

world news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 02:41 PM IST

Vyacheslav Boguslaev: Reports also suggested that he had sold engines to the Russian army and will now face a trial with a possible life sentence.

Vyacheslav Boguslaev: Vyacheslav Boguslaev has been arrested, reports said. (Twitter)
Vyacheslav Boguslaev: Vyacheslav Boguslaev has been arrested, reports said. (Twitter)

'Glowing tribute for serving China': Pak PM as Xi gets unprecedented 3rd time

world news
Updated on Oct 23, 2022 02:57 PM IST

In his fresh term, Xi Jinping is stacked by loyalists; and this comes as no surprise.

New Politburo Standing Committee members Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi arrive to meet the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, (REUTERS)
New Politburo Standing Committee members Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi arrive to meet the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, (REUTERS)

Russian soldiers 'living in holes they dug with bare hands' in Ukraine: Report

world news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 02:10 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: In the video, the soldiers can be heard claiming that after a month of being moved from one location to other, they were dropped off "somewhere in the fields of Ukraine".

Russia-Ukraine War: A plume of smoke rises after Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: A plume of smoke rises after Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk.(AP)

Boris Johnson will run for UK leadership and has the numbers needed: Minister

world news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 01:51 PM IST

Boris Johnson: Asked if Boris Johnson would run, Heaton Harris said: "Yes, I think so."

Boris Johnson: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen.(Reuters File)
Boris Johnson: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen.(Reuters File)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out